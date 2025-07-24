TGS - Ex dividend of NOK 1.58 per share today

OSLO, NORWAY (24 July 2025) – The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.58 (USD 0.155) as from today, 24 July 2025.
Recommended Reading
July 17, 2025 01:01 ET | Source: TGS ASA
OSLO, NORWAY (17 July 2025) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of...Read More
July 17, 2025 01:00 ET | Source: TGS ASA
Financial highlights: Multi-client revenues impacted by several library data purchases being postponed and low client commitment to ongoing projectsChallenging operational conditions for a large...Read More