LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
24 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 23 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 459.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 464.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):461.701500

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of   1,175,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,570,455 have voting rights and 3,777,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE461.70150015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
160460.0008:10:02LSE  
530460.0008:34:17LSE  
306460.0008:34:17LSE  
192460.0008:34:17LSE  
92459.5008:34:17LSE  
16460.0008:38:02LSE  
19460.0008:40:00LSE  
550460.0008:40:00LSE  
648462.0008:46:30LSE  
369462.0008:46:30LSE  
256462.0008:46:30LSE  
614462.0008:57:34LSE  
186462.0008:57:38LSE  
10462.0008:57:41LSE  
25462.0008:59:57LSE  
71462.0009:00:57LSE  
585464.0009:17:07LSE  
123464.0009:17:07LSE  
250464.0009:17:07LSE  
212464.0009:17:07LSE  
573463.0009:24:14LSE  
340464.0009:25:47LSE  
244464.0009:25:47LSE  
21462.5009:44:53LSE  
83462.5009:44:53LSE  
8462.5009:44:53LSE  
404462.0010:00:57LSE  
327462.0010:15:28LSE  
208462.0010:15:28LSE  
15460.0010:20:30LSE  
16460.0010:29:41LSE  
177460.0010:29:41LSE  
324460.0010:29:41LSE  
275460.0010:31:21LSE  
206460.0010:31:21LSE  
590461.0010:46:13LSE  
209461.0010:46:13LSE  
67462.5011:13:36LSE  
2462.5011:13:36LSE  
208462.5011:13:36LSE  
320462.5011:13:36LSE  
428462.0011:17:48LSE  
469462.0011:18:19LSE  
189462.0011:19:37LSE  
202462.0011:19:37LSE  
164462.0011:19:50LSE  
43462.0011:19:50LSE  
212462.0011:20:44LSE  
131462.0011:21:06LSE  
58462.0011:21:06LSE  
184462.0011:22:10LSE  
250462.0011:22:10LSE  
129462.0011:22:10LSE  
193462.0011:22:27LSE  
160461.5011:37:48LSE  
373460.0011:49:13LSE  
427460.0011:49:13LSE  
265460.0012:48:45LSE  
23460.0012:48:45LSE  
32461.0013:19:39LSE  
24461.0013:19:45LSE  
189462.0013:30:22LSE  
597462.0013:33:17LSE  
92462.0013:35:06LSE  
16462.0013:39:54LSE  
101462.0013:42:00LSE  
77462.0013:42:00LSE  
23462.0013:42:00LSE  
118462.0013:45:43LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


