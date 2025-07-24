Akropolis Group has received an international sustainability rating

The sustainability rating, research and analysis company Sustainable Fitch, which is a part of the international financial rating market leader Fitch Group, published its first sustainability rating report on Akropolis Group. This report reflects how the company operates in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) areas. The report assigned the leading Baltic shopping and entertainment centres development and management company Akropolis Group the rating of 2 points on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 is the highest rating. Such a rating shows very good performance in ESG areas in the market.

The ESG report prepared by Sustainable Fitch rated both the overall performance in ESG areas and the management of sustainability-related financial risks. According to Gabrielė Sapon, the CEO of Akropolis Group, the rating is a testimony of efficient management of environmental, social, and governance risks.

“The first ESG rating report shows that sustainability remains one of our key priorities not only in the approved strategic documents but also in practice. The report reveals the progress that the company makes in all ESG areas, which demonstrates our strong commitment to investors, partners, clients and the society as a whole to act responsibly, in accordance with the ESG principles,” says the CEO of Akropolis Group.

G. Sapon claims that the high rating from Sustainable Fitch in the management of ESG areas is the consistent approach of the implementation of sustainability goals set by the company last year.

At the beginning of this year, Akropolis Group made a public presentation of the Green Financing Framework (the “Framework”), which allows for an even closer link between the company’s sustainability objectives and its financial activities. The Framework provides an opportunity to finance or refinance projects meeting the sustainability criteria set out in the Framework, including green buildings, through a variety of Green Financing Instruments.

Following the Green Financing Framework, in May 2025, Akropolis Group successfully placed its first EUR 350 million 5-year green bond issue with 6.000% annual interest. The bonds of Akropolis Group are currently listed on Nasdaq Vilnius and Euronext Dublin stock exchanges.







