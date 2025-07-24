Toobit Launches Flagship International Futures Tournament (TIFT) with 3,000,000 USDT Prize Pool





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the official launch of its highly anticipated Toobit International Futures Tournament (TIFT). Featuring a massive 3,000,000 USDT in total prizes, TIFT is set to be one of the most exhilarating trading competitions of the year, inviting top-tier traders from across the globe to put their strategies to the test and claim their share of the monumental prize pool.

Traders can register now to take advantage of exclusive early bird incentives. Participants who register early will receive a 10 USDT sign-up bonus from a 20,000 USDT prize pool. An additional 20 USDT bonus is available for early registrants who achieve a futures trading volume exceeding 30,000 USDT during the tournament, drawn from a 30,000 USDT pool. These bonuses are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

TIFT offers a dynamic competition structure designed to ignite the competitive spirit in every trader, featuring intense team and individual challenges. Beyond the lucrative prizes, TIFT offers an unparalleled platform for traders to benchmark their skills, learn from top performers, and elevate their trading strategies in a high-stakes, real-time environment.

Here's what TIFT has in store:

Team Expedition

Unite with a squad and strategize for a share of the 1,500,000 USDT prize pool. Rewards are distributed among Captains and top-performing team members.

Solo Summit

Climb the leaderboard and conquer the 600,000 USDT prize pool by outperforming the competition based on trading volume.

Climber's Cache

Participate in daily draws to win from a 790,000 USDT pool of bonuses, including USDT, DOGE, TON, and exclusive Toobit merchandise.

Early Bird & Team Captain Incentives

Get in early and lead the charge. An additional 100,000 USDT is allocated for early registrants and Team Captains.

"We're thrilled to kick off the Toobit International Futures Tournament," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This competition offers an incredible opportunity for traders to showcase their skills and earn rewards. TIFT is all about fostering a vibrant, competitive, and engaging environment, empowering our community with diverse ways to participate and win. We're excited to witness the strategies unfold and celebrate the achievements of our participants."

Key dates to remember:

Early Bird Registration: July 23, 2025, 10:00 UTC – July 30, 2025, 10:00 UTC

July 23, 2025, 10:00 UTC – July 30, 2025, 10:00 UTC Team Creation Period: July 23, 2025, 10:00 UTC – August 1, 2025, 23:59 UTC

July 23, 2025, 10:00 UTC – August 1, 2025, 23:59 UTC User Registration Period: July 23, 2025, 10:00 UTC – August 25, 2025, 10:00 UTC

July 23, 2025, 10:00 UTC – August 25, 2025, 10:00 UTC Team/Solo Competition Period: August 4, 2025, 00:00 UTC – August 25, 2025, 10:00 UTC

August 4, 2025, 00:00 UTC – August 25, 2025, 10:00 UTC Climber's Cache Draw Period: July 23, 2025, 10:00 UTC – August 25, 2025, 10:00 UTC



Register on the TIFT page. For complete rules and prize details, visit the Toobit announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fa03ae1-03ce-4b08-9d58-abb5c6697641