Charlotte, NC, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp industry pioneer Exhale Wellness has introduced two new flower strains to its THCA flower family: Godfather OG and Hawaiian Haze.

Initial users have praised both strains for their high potency, organic composition, and premium THCA buds , a combination increasingly popular among consumers seeking plant-based alternatives to wellness supplements and medications.

The launch also supports Exhale's reputation as one of the top THCA flower brands in the country, particularly as interest in cannabinoid-centric lifestyle continues to grow nationwide.

What is THCA Flower?

THCA flower is raw, unheated cannabis flowers that are rich in tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the non-psychoactive precursor of THC. Naturally, THCA flower will not make you feel high. However, when exposed to heat through smoking, vaping, or cooking, decarboxylation occurs, which converts THCA and THC.

Both THCA (and THC after conversion) have been researched to possess wellness benefits; the sole disparity being that the latter provides euphoric effects, whereas the former does not.

Top 2 Best THCA Flower Strains to Try in 2025

Exhale’s new top-performing strains are making waves for their quality, taste, and consumer experience. Here’s what the brand has disclosed so far.

Most commonly called the "Don of all OGs," Godfather OG (Snow Caps strain) is an impactful THCA strain with a reputation for being highly potent and strongly relaxing. It is visually characterized by dense, resinous buds blanketed with pure THCA diamond coating, a sign of the strain's potency and purity.

It has a dark green foundation with dark purple undertones and burnt orange pistils to enhance the buds' visual appeal.

Godfather OG provides an enjoyable experience whether smoked or vaped. Users reported that while it is a full-flavored flower, it does not cause harshness. The dominant flavor is earthy and piney with some nice balance of soft spice and citrus notes which created a huge, but refined flavor.

The terpene profile led by myrcene and caryophyllene contributes to desirable relaxing effects, to relieve stress, help with sleeping, or for unwinding later in the day or evening.

With the potency of concentrated THCA (800 mg per jar), it is typically recommended for the veteran user or user wanting intense relaxation without the use of good old Western medicine. Godfather OG stood out in the 2025 crop of premium THCA flowers in its combination of potency, flavour, and smoothness.

2. Lemon Cherry Gelato

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a colorful, Indica-dominant, flavor-oriented THCA flower strain emerging in popularity during 2025 due to its stimulating yet even effects. The flowers are dense and heavily frosted with trichomes, displaying a combination of green, purple, and red hues that make them an outstanding bag appeal.

Its heavy resin and sticky consistency reveal precise growing and dense loads. Inhale, and Lemon Cherry Gelato yields an incredibly smooth smoke with citrus fruit notes of bright, citrusy fruit spread over sweet cherry and velvety vanilla undertones.

The result is a flavor impression that is reminiscent of dessert, while being refreshing and bold. The terpenes that are dominant in this strain contain limonene and linalool. Both of these terpenes are correlated with uplifting moods and relaxing wellness.

This strain is a favorite for consumers looking for daytime relief, without a strong feeling of heaviness. While it does create the psychoactive effects that one would expect from decarboxylated THCA flower, the consumer usually reports feeling a euphoric, clear-headed buzz that creates focus and relaxation. It can be entertaining for creativity, social use, and some mild form of stress relief.

Supported by solid lab-tested potency and taste complexity, Lemon Cherry Gelato is one of the strongest THCA strains (29.1% THCA) on the market for customers who appreciate both form and function in their hemp-derived offerings.

THCA vs THC Flower: What’s the Difference?

THCA flower and THC flower may look similar, but some important differences between them exist due to their chemical structure, legal status, and practical use. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is the non-psychoactive, acidic precursor to THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the primary compound responsible for the cannabis high.

In its raw state, THCA is not psychoactive. This is a key distinction for consumers in non-recreational cannabis states.

However, heat exposure, or decarboxylation, converts THCA into THC, offering similar effects as traditional cannabis flower. Therefore, THCA flower, when consumed by smoking, vaping, or cooking, can have the same intoxicating effects as THC flower.

Benefits of THCA Flower

With the growing popularity of cannabinoid-based wellness products, THCA flower is beginning to be recognized for its therapeutic benefits. While research on the therapeutic potential of THCA is in its infancy, a few initial studies and consumer reports have identified a few beneficial effects:

Support anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects: Early results suggest that THCA has anti-inflammatory activity and potentially protects brain cells, which may be of potential use to chronic pain and neurodegenerative conditions.





Relief from nausea, anxiety, and sleep: Some users indicate they utilize THCA strains because they help to relieve nausea, anxiety, and sleep.





Clear-headed relaxation: THCA may represent the middle ground for common THC products, with a relaxing experience produced post-decarboxylation, without experiencing paranoia or mental fog.





In-between THC and CBD: Users seeking a product they may perceive to be higher in THC than CBD cannabinoid and lower than their normal consumption will be drawn to THCA flower.





Users seeking a product they may perceive to be higher in THC than CBD cannabinoid and lower than their normal consumption will be drawn to THCA flower. Greater accessibility: THCA flower is derived from hemp, making it legal in more places than other cannabis products. For first-time consumers looking for an easy-to-access product that is cannabis product, THCA flower and THCA oil can provide that opportunity.

How to Choose the Best THCA Flower?

As THCA flower is now more widely available through hemp-derived avenues, consumers are becoming more discerning about what they purchase. With quality varying widely across the market, knowing where to start can help individuals identify the best THCA flower for their specific needs, particularly in terms of safety, efficacy, and consistency.

One of the first features to consider is the THCA potency. Flowers in the 20% THCA range generally produce a more noticeable effect when decarboxylated using combustion, vaporization, or cooking methods.

Higher-potency flowers may be appealing to seasoned users seeking potency and the desired impact without additives or synthetic alternatives. While THCA potency is essential, we must also consider terpenes as equally worthy of consideration.

Visual indicators of quality can also be a consideration. Top-shelf THCA flower generally has dense, frosty buds with visible trichomes and resembles product that is hand-trimmed. These attributes are generally indicative of small-batch, well-cultivated products.

Lastly, lab testing and brand transparency are obviously important. Ethical companies will provide third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and verify potency of their products, as well as verify that products are free from pesticides, heavy metals, and mould.

Where to Buy THCA Flower Online?

When searching for THCA flower online, experts recommend picking brands that have third-party test results as well as visible Certificates of Analysis (COAs) to verify and validate potency and safety of their products.

It's best (but not required) to order from vendors that comply with federal hemp laws (less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC) and offer, if requested, a method to ship discreetly and legally, and into compliance with their respective states.

Trusted sources like Exhale Wellness have been the go-to source for organic buds, with high THCA levels, and transparent sourcing methods, all while being compliant with hemp law.

How to Consume THCA Flower Wisely?

It's necessary to store THCA flower properly to preserve its quality and potency. Store it in airtight jars in a cool, dark place which should keep the flower's organic composition and terpene profile durable ripe.

THCA is non-psychoactive unless it is activated with heat, so it is incumbent upon the consumer to activate the THCA through decarboxylation while consuming it through vaporizing, smoking, or cooking.

Smoking is going to be the most efficient and quickest delivery method. This is probably why many opt to smoke when they are looking for immediate relief, as smoking provides the quickest onset of effect.

Vaping is slightly cleaner than smoking, and it is still a reasonable delivery method if you are looking for a quicker onset due to effectiveness, but do not want the by-products of combusting a flower.

Cooking with THCA flower is also an option, creating infusion, where the flower is infused into oils or butter for cooking purposes, which allows you to consume the flower, in edibles or other recipes.

As for dosage considerations, it is always best to dose low and slow. For beginners, it is best to start with a small bowl, or just one or two puffs, and wait for the effects of each bowl/puff before consuming more.

FAQs About THCA Flower

Q1. Will THCA flower get me high?

No, raw THCA is non-psychoactive and will not get you high. But when heated through smoking, vaping, or cooking (decarboxylation), it becomes THC, which can get you high.

Q2. Why is THCA legal but THC is not?

THCA is not illegal since it is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid derived from hemp, which is federally legal as long as it has less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. THC, on the other hand, is psychoactive and is differently regulated, thus being illegal in most states.

Q3. Can I use THCA flower to sleep or for anxiety?

Several users claim THCA can assist with anxiety and sleep because it has anti-inflammatory and calming effects. Although there is little scientific data, its non-psychoactive properties have made it a favorable choice for some looking for natural alternatives for relief.

Q4. Will THCA make me fail a drug test?

Drug tests usually test for THC metabolites, not THCA itself. But when heated, the THCA turns into THC, which can cause a positive test. Proceed with caution if drug testing is an issue.

Q5. Can I travel with THCA flower?

Transporting THCA flower is under federal and state jurisdiction. Although federally legal if compliant, hemp-derived THCA has some state and airline restrictions. Check local laws prior to travel.

Q6. Is THCA superior to CBD?

THCA and CBD have various advantages. THCA benefits can have a more pronounced anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective impact, whereas CBD is most commonly utilized for anxiety and pain without psychoactivity. Which is "better" is based on the individual's needs.

Q7. Which are the most potent THCA strains?

Cultivars such as Godfather OG, Hawaiian Haze, and other top-shelf strains tend to test upwards of 20% THCA, rendering them some of the most potent on the market. Potency will differ by batch and grower, so laboratory results are crucial.

Q8. How do I check if THCA flower is legit?

Search for third-party laboratory reports or Certificates of Analysis (COAs) that display cannabinoid levels and contaminant testing. Trustworthy brands are open about sourcing and make test results clear and available to consumers.

Final Thoughts: Choosing the Right THCA Flower for You

Choosing the best THCA flower involves weighing potency, third-party laboratory testing, aromatic terpene profiles, and brand reputation. To identify what works best for you, you might also consider starting with smaller sample packs to evaluate effects and quality.

If you're using THCA flower for wellness-related issues, you should check with a health professional for safe and effective usage.





