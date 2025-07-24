Goranson Bain Ausley Expands to San Antonio, Strengthening Family Law Services Across Texas

AUSTIN, TX, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), the largest family law firm in Texas with 50 attorneys exclusively dedicated to family law, has opened its seventh office in San Antonio. This expansion reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to serving families across Texas with experienced, client-focused legal counsel.

The new office enhances access for San Antonio residents to skilled legal representation in divorce, child custody, complex property division, and collaborative law. As one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas, San Antonio is home to a diverse population of professionals, business owners, military families, and multigenerational households—all of whom may face complex family law challenges. Establishing a local presence allows Goranson Bain Ausley to better serve the community with trusted legal guidance. The firm is distinguished by its strategic, intelligent, and client-centered approach—providing clarity during times of uncertainty and helping clients feel confident that their futures are on more secure footing.

“Our firm’s growth is driven by purpose and values,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner of Goranson Bain Ausley. “Opening an office in San Antonio ensures individuals and families in the region can work directly with some of the most respected family lawyers in the state.”

The office is led by Board Certified family law attorneys Kristal Thomson and Charla Davies, both recognized for their depth of experience and dedication to helping clients work through challenging legal issues. Their presence enhances the firm’s ability to serve high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and families in San Antonio, the Hill Country, and South Texas.

Whether through litigation or out-of-court resolution, the firm provides clear, forward-looking legal strategies that help clients move ahead with confidence.

With offices in Dallas, Plano, Granbury, Fort Worth, Midland, Austin, and San Antonio, Goranson Bain Ausley continues to expand its presence across Texas to deliver exceptional value to clients. The new San Antonio office reflects the firm’s commitment to serving families with experience, guidance, and a focus on long-term solutions.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is one of the most prominent family law firms in Texas, with offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. The firm is known for its constructive, strategic approach to family law, providing clarity, confidence, and forward-thinking solutions for clients facing divorce, custody, and complex family matters. GBA’s attorney roster includes Texas’s largest team of Board-Certified family law attorneys and paralegals, committed to excellence in service and outcomes.