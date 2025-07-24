Everything Blockchain Inc. Advances MemeStrategy Spin-Off Process. Initiates Preparation of Form S-1 for Public Memecoin Treasury.

Jacksonville, Florida, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a public company building a diversified, yield generating crypto treasury, today announced the next stage in its MemeStrategy spin-off, formally initiating the S-1 registration process and preparing for a potential NASDAQ uplisting through a capital raise and strategic acquisition.

Under the current plan, EBZT will distribute 1 share of MemeStrategy for every 6 shares of EBZT held, contingent on SEC registration. The company previously announced its intent to create MemeStrategy, and is now taking concrete steps to structure it as the first public meme asset treasury vehicle, modeled after MicroStrategy but tailored to the crypto memecoin economy.

MemeStrategy will accumulate culturally significant tokens such as PEPE, BONK, and SPX6900, with the goal of providing transparent public market exposure to memecoin dynamics. strategic outreach is being initiated to relevant token communities, including BONK, PEPE, and SPX6900, to explore collaboration opportunities.

“We believe memecoins are more than speculation they’re a cultural asset class,” said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “MemeStrategy is designed to bring structure and transparency to the meme asset class, with the goal of long term public market access through a potential Nasdaq listing.”

To execute the uplisting strategy, MemeStrategy is currently interviewing:

• A seasoned M&A advisor with experience in public company mergers

• Crypto native Venture Capital aligned with long term meme treasury value creation

This spin off is part of a broader strategic repositioning of EBZT. Under new leadership, the company is working to distance itself from the prior chapter of legacy liabilities and OTC stigma. As part of that effort, EBZT is exploring alternative exchange listings, including the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto, to expand investor reach and enhance credibility.

MemeStrategy is expected to be distributed as a dividend to EBZT shareholders following SEC registration and completion of the merger and listing process. Further details will be shared as the filing progresses.

For updates or to explore collaboration, visit: www.MemeStrategy.lol





About Everything Blockchain Inc.



Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a public company focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities within the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. The company's strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of leading crypto networks, with primary focus on Solana infrastructure, while pioneering innovative approaches to public company operations through blockchain technology. EBZT is positioned to become the first U.S. OTC-listed company to fully tokenize its equity.

For more information, visit: www.everythingblockchain.io



Contact Information



Arthur Rozenberg

CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to plans related to tokenization, treasury strategy, market opportunities, capital raises, and anticipated benefits of proposed initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the completion of necessary financing, regulatory approval, technical execution, market acceptance, competitive factors, and general economic conditions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Everything Blockchain Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



