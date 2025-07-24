Gentherm Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

Delivered Revenue of $375 Million, Including Quarterly Record for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions

Secured More Than $600 Million of Automotive New Business Awards in the Quarter; $1 Billion Year to Date

2025 Full Year Guidance Range Narrowed

NOVI, Mich., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.

“The Gentherm team delivered second quarter results in line with our expectations, with adjusted EBITDA improving sequentially, and strong commercial performance. Our Automotive New Business Awards reached over $1 billion year-to-date as a result of our continued innovation, technology leadership, and strong customer relationships,” said Bill Presley, the Company's President and CEO.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Secured Automotive New Business Awards totaling $620 million, including Ford’s next-generation F-Series truck platform and multiple awards for Puls.A™, our innovative pulsating massage solution.
  • Product revenues of $375.1 million decreased 0.2% from $375.7 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues decreased 1.6%, with Automotive decreasing 1.5% and Medical decreasing 4.8%.
  • Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased 3.8% year over year, or 2.5% adjusting for the impact of foreign currency translation, outperforming S&P Global’s mid-July light vehicle production report in our relevant markets by 10 basis points, with strong performance in North America/Europe, weighed down by Asia.
  • Gross margin decreased 180 basis points year over year from 25.7% to 23.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by higher material costs, including unfavorable product mix, as well as higher labor costs and expenses related to our footprint realignment.
  • Net income was $0.5 million, a decrease from $18.9 million in the prior year, primarily driven by net unrealized foreign currency losses of $18.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $45.9 million, or 12.2% of revenue, a decrease from $49.9 million, or 13.3% of revenue, in the prior year, primarily driven by lower gross margin.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to $0.60 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54, compared to $0.66 in the prior year.
  • Maintained net leverage ~0.5x, flat year over year; liquidity up to $416 million.
  • Repurchased $10.0 million of the Company’s common stock.

Presley concluded, “Our focus remains on executing our strategic priorities, while driving operating efficiencies throughout the business. Market sentiment has improved, however we continue to take a measured approach in managing our operations given the level of uncertainty in the macro environment. We remain on track to accomplish our full year goals.”

Guidance

The Company’s guidance for full year 2025 as of July 24, 2025 is provided below¹:

 Previous
April 24, 2025		 Revised
July 24, 2025
Product Revenues$1.4B – $1.5B $1.43B – $1.5B
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rate11.5% – 13% 11.7% – 12.5%
Full-year Adjusted Effective Tax Rate26% – 29% No change
Capital Expenditures$70M – $80M $55M – $65M
    

¹Guidance based on tariffs currently in effect as of today, our current forecast of customer orders and expectations of near-term conditions, flat to slightly decreasing light vehicle production in our relevant markets for full year 2025 versus 2024, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.13/Euro. Does not contemplate the impact of recently enacted U.S. and German tax reform, which is currently under evaluation.

The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Gentherm will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-4018 (callers in the U.S.) or +1-201-689-8471 (callers outside this U.S.). The passcode for the live call is 13754880.

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call, as well as a copy of the supplemental materials that will be used during the conference call, can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on August 7, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (callers in the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is 13754880.

Investor Contact
Gregory Blanchette
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702

Media Contact 
Melissa Fischer 
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702 

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com

Forward-Looking Statements 
Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, third party information and projections from sources that management believes to be reputable, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:

  • macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry;
  • the impact of, and our ability to mitigate the effects of, global economic and trade policies, including increases in duties, tariffs and taxation on the import or export of our products related to U.S. trade disputes;
  • increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants;
  • our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies;
  • the evolution and challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences;
  • our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues;
  • the constraints in the supply chain environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures;
  • the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our relevant markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels;
  • our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks;
  • the impact of our global operations, including our global supply chain, operations within Ukraine, and foreign currency and exchange risk;
  • our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products;
  • our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation;
  • a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers;
  • our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures;
  • our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production;
  • our ability to source, consummate, integrate and achieve planned benefits of strategic acquisitions, investments and, as applicable, exits;
  • any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks, including risks associated with use of artificial intelligence capabilities in our business operations;
  • any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers;
  • our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business;
  • the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;
  • our compliance with global anti-corruption laws and regulations;
  • legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers;
  • the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business;
  • risks associated with our manufacturing processes;
  • the effects of climate change and catastrophic events, as well as regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues;
  • our product quality and safety;
  • our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and
  • our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.

The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its strategies or expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or “Adjusted EPS”); free cash flow; net capital expenditures (“net CAPEX”); Net Debt, liquidity; net leverage ratio (“net leverage”); revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; and adjusted operating expenses, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash from operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines net CAPEX as Purchases of property and equipment less Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company’s revolving line of credit. The Company defines net leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding related non-cash stock based compensation, restructuring expenses, net, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company’s reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials on the Company’s website.

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, net leverage and liquidity as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Product revenues $375,090  $375,683  $728,944  $731,698 
Cost of sales  285,328   278,982   552,717   546,244 
Gross margin  89,762   96,701   176,227   185,454 
Operating expenses:            
Net research and development expenses  22,558   21,861   46,774   44,606 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  41,087   39,410   79,565   80,131 
Restructuring expenses, net  2,108   2,442   6,622   9,680 
Loss on sale of land and building, net        2,196    
Total operating expenses  65,753   63,713   135,157   134,417 
Operating income  24,009   32,988   41,070   51,037 
Interest expense, net  (4,043)  (4,002)  (7,598)  (7,246)
Foreign currency (loss) gain  (17,432)  (282)  (27,730)  2,267 
Other (loss) income     (284)  (1,124)  689 
Earnings before income tax  2,534   28,420   4,618   46,747 
Income tax expense  2,057   9,544   4,269   13,086 
Net income $477  $18,876  $349  $33,661 
Basic earnings per share $0.02  $0.60  $0.01  $1.07 
Diluted earnings per share $0.02  $0.60  $0.01  $1.06 
Weighted average number of shares – basic  30,600   31,534   30,687   31,539 
Weighted average number of shares – diluted  30,652   31,710   30,781   31,714 


GENTHERM INCORPORATED

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 (a)  % Change  2025  2024 (a)  % Change 
Climate Control Seats $200,020  $199,766   0.1% $391,173  $391,815   (0.2)%
Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions  52,530   45,869   14.5%  97,843   84,120   16.3%
Climate Control Interiors  49,585   47,031   5.4%  94,926   91,429   3.8%
Climate and Comfort Electronics  5,906   4,157   42.1%  13,621   8,383   62.5%
Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions  308,041   296,823   3.8%  597,563   575,747   3.8%
Valve Systems  25,143   29,267   (14.1)%  48,316   55,892   (13.6)%
Other Automotive  30,668   37,912   (19.1)%  59,847   77,001   (22.3)%
Subtotal Automotive segment  363,852   364,002   (0.0)%  705,726   708,640   (0.4)%
Medical segment  11,238   11,681   (3.8)%  23,218   23,058   0.7%
Total Company $375,090  $375,683   (0.2)% $728,944  $731,698   (0.4)%
                   
Foreign currency translation impact (b)  5,514         93       
Total Company, excluding foreign currency translation impact $369,576  $375,683   (1.6)% $728,851  $731,698   (0.4)%
                   
(a) Prior period product categories have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. See "Revenue by Product Category Historical Recast" table below for additional information.  
(b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $5,396 and $117 respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $3,916 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $44 and $49 respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $(355) for the six months ended June 30, 2025.  


GENTHERM INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net income $477  $18,876  $349  $33,661 
Add back:            
Depreciation and amortization  13,058   12,811   25,846   26,391 
Income tax expense  2,057   9,544   4,269   13,086 
Interest expense, net  4,043   4,002   7,598   7,246 
Adjustments:            
Non-cash stock based compensation  3,992   3,610   6,589   7,407 
Restructuring expenses, net  2,108   2,442   6,622   9,680 
Unrealized currency loss (gain)  18,877   (497)  28,484   (2,353)
Loss on sale of land and building, net        2,196    
Leadership transition expenses  1,260      2,158    
Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit     (712)     (1,772)
Other (a)  25   (203)  1,127   69 
Adjusted EBITDA $45,897  $49,873  $85,238  $93,415 
             
Product revenues $375,090  $375,683  $728,944  $731,698 
Net income margin  0.1%  5.0%  0.0%  4.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  12.2%  13.3%  11.7%  12.8%
             
(a) Includes a $1,294 write-down of an equity investment for the six months ended June 30, 2025. 


GENTHERM INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net income $477  $18,876  $349  $33,661 
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles  1,638   1,584   3,197   3,189 
Restructuring expenses, net  2,108   2,442   6,622   9,680 
Unrealized currency loss (gain)  18,877   (497)  28,484   (2,353)
Loss on sale of land and building, net        2,196    
Leadership transition expenses  1,260      2,158    
Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit     (712)     (1,772)
Other  25   (203)  1,127   69 
Tax effect of above  (7,709)  (454)  (11,840)  (1,851)
Adjusted net income $16,676  $21,036  $32,293  $40,623 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  30,600   31,534   30,687   31,539 
Diluted  30,652   31,710   30,781   31,714 
             
Earnings per share, as reported:            
Basic $0.02  $0.60  $0.01  $1.07 
Diluted $0.02  $0.60  $0.01  $1.06 
             
Adjusted earnings per share:            
Basic $0.54  $0.67  $1.05  $1.29 
Diluted $0.54  $0.66  $1.05  $1.28 
             


GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $128,297  $134,134 
Accounts receivable, net  294,719   258,112 
Inventory:      
Raw materials  130,029   137,511 
Work in process  40,466   19,059 
Finished goods  77,889   70,786 
Inventory, net  248,384   227,356 
Other current assets  87,415   64,413 
Total current assets  758,815   684,015 
Property and equipment, net  262,419   252,970 
Goodwill  108,891   99,603 
Other intangible assets, net  56,076   57,251 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  59,510   43,954 
Deferred income tax assets  78,336   75,041 
Other non-current assets  37,354   34,722 
Total assets $1,361,401  $1,247,556 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $254,133  $226,815 
Current lease liabilities  9,913   7,517 
Current maturities of long-term debt  146   137 
Other current liabilities  112,733   105,824 
Total current liabilities  376,925   340,293 
Long-term debt, less current maturities  209,000   220,064 
Non-current lease liabilities  51,135   37,052 
Pension benefit obligation  3,906   4,017 
Other non-current liabilities  20,690   29,183 
Total liabilities $661,656  $630,609 
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common Stock:      
No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,519,826 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     2,049 
Paid-in capital  1,590   4,290 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  2,005   (85,193)
Accumulated earnings  696,150   695,801 
Total shareholders’ equity  699,745   616,947 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,361,401  $1,247,556 


GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
Operating Activities:      
Net income $349  $33,661 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  26,089   26,733 
Deferred income taxes  (12,202)  4,365 
Stock based compensation  6,604   7,392 
Loss on disposition of property and equipment  2,444   (42)
Provisions for inventory  3,213   793 
Other non-cash items, including unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss  31,364   (863)
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net  (23,690)  (14,310)
Inventory  (13,430)  (12,338)
Other assets  (23,102)  (36,874)
Accounts payable  20,522   8,436 
Other liabilities  13,540   9,871 
Net cash provided by operating activities  31,701   26,824 
Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (23,728)  (30,704)
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment  3,745   81 
Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables  744   6,208 
Cost of technology investments  (590)  (265)
Net cash used in investing activities  (19,829)  (24,680)
Financing Activities:      
Borrowings on debt  52,000   35,000 
Repayments of debt  (63,076)  (35,420)
Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options     2,763 
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' stock based compensation  (1,238)  (2,417)
Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock  (10,015)  (21,703)
Net cash used in financing activities  (22,329)  (21,777)
Foreign currency effect  4,620   (6,574)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (5,837)  (26,207)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  134,134   149,673 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $128,297  $123,466 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for taxes $12,843  $12,300 
Cash paid for interest  6,757   6,723 


GENTHERM INCORPORATED

OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Total operating expenses $65,753  $63,713  $135,157  $134,417 
Restructuring expense, net  (2,108)  (2,442)  (6,622)  (9,680)
Non-cash stock based compensation  (3,883)  (3,519)  (6,232)  (7,009)
Leadership transition expenses  (1,260)     (2,158)   
Loss on sale of land and building, net        (2,196)   
Other           (840)
Adjusted operating expenses $58,502  $57,752  $117,949  $116,888 


  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
Cash and cash equivalents $128,297  $123,466 
Revolving line of credit availability  287,970   278,000 
Total liquidity $416,267  $401,466 


GENTHERM INCORPORATED

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY HISTORICAL RECAST
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Product categories have been modified, and prior-period amounts have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Climate Control Seats (CCS) includes CCS Heat (previously Seat Heaters), CCS Vent/CCS Active Cool (previously CCS) and CCS Neck Conditioners (previously included in Other Automotive). Climate Control Interiors (CCI) includes CCI Steering Wheel Heat and CCI Interior Heat (previously included in Other Automotive). Other Automotive includes Automotive Cables, Battery Performance Solutions, non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics (previously classified as Electronics).

The table below shows the prior period amounts on a quarterly basis for the years 2023 and 2024 recast to conform with the current presentation:

  2023 
  Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year 
Climate Control Seats $193,395 $199,780 $201,221 $203,192 $797,588 
Climate Control Interiors  42,947  46,084  45,398  43,547  177,976 
Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions  38,738  37,604  33,260  35,321  144,923 
Climate and Comfort Electronics  3,539  2,277  2,842  4,202  12,860 
Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions  278,619  285,745  282,721  286,262  1,133,347 
Valve Systems  26,994  27,692  27,830  23,746  106,262 
Other Automotive  47,079  48,096  44,231  43,937  183,343 
Subtotal Automotive segment  352,692  361,533  354,782  353,945  1,422,952 
Medical segment  10,933  10,790  11,413  12,988  46,124 
Total Company $363,625 $372,323 $366,195 $366,933 $1,469,076 
            
  2024 
  Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year 
Climate Control Seats $192,049 $199,766 $189,898 $189,597 $771,310 
Climate Control Interiors  44,398  47,031  49,283  46,260  186,972 
Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions  38,251  45,869  48,970  45,494  178,584 
Climate and Comfort Electronics  4,226  4,157  4,883  4,097  17,363 
Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions  278,924  296,823  293,034  285,448  1,154,229 
Valve Systems  26,625  29,267  26,082  23,082  105,056 
Other Automotive  39,089  37,912  39,688  30,304  146,993 
Subtotal Automotive segment  344,638  364,002  358,804  338,834  1,406,278 
Medical segment  11,377  11,681  12,708  14,080  49,846 
Total Company $356,015 $375,683 $371,512 $352,914 $1,456,124 

