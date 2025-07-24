AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces a partial repayment under its senior secured bonds

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) announces that the Company will repay an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 9,405,000 (EUR 330 per bond) together with accrued and unpaid interest under its maximum EUR 28,500,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2028 with ISIN SE0013801172 with an aggregate outstanding amount of EUR 19,950,000 (hereinafter referred to as the Bonds and the Partial Repayment, respectively).

The Partial Repayment is made partly (EUR 4,405,000) pursuant to Clause 11.3 (Early voluntary redemption by the Issuer (call option)) and partly (EUR 5,000,000) pursuant to Section (c) of Clause 12.12 (German Hotel Operations Undertaking) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The Partial Repayment will be made by way of reducing the outstanding amount of each Bond pro rata at a price equal to 100 per cent. of the outstanding nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest on the repaid amount. Following the Partial Repayment, the outstanding amount of each Bond will be EUR 370 and the aggregate outstanding amount of the Bonds will be EUR 10,545,000.

The Partial Repayment will be carried out on 20 August 2025 to holders who are registered as a bondholder in the debt ledger maintained by Euroclear Sweden as of the record date, 13 August 2025.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, a notice of the Partial Repayment will be sent to the bondholders on 25 July 2025. The notice will be available on the Company’s and Nordic Trustee & Agency AB’s (publ) websites.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik

CFO

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee






