Global Nuclear Waste Disposal Innovator Deep Isolation Announces Go-Public Transaction and Oversubscribed $33 Million Financing

Deep Isolation’s deep borehole technology will deliver a safe, scalable, and cost-effective solution for nuclear waste disposal — addressing the global need to move spent fuel from temporary above-ground storage to permanent disposal

Most recent financing will fund the development of a full-scale demonstration project to validate the safety and feasibility of the solution

Deep Isolation has developed an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with 87 issued patents across multiple countries, and has established strategic customer and/or supply chain relationships with leading companies across the nuclear energy industry

BERKELEY, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc., a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, announced that on July 23, 2025, it closed a reverse merger transaction, as a result of which it acquired Deep Isolation, Inc. (Deep Isolation Nuclear, formerly known as Aspen-1 Acquisition Inc., and its subsidiaries, including Deep Isolation after the merger, "Deep Isolation" or the "Company"). Concurrently with the closing of the merger, it also closed an oversubscribed financing through a private placement of its common stock (raising $33 million). After giving effect to the merger and financing, the stockholders of Deep Isolation, Inc. hold a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company.

Deep Isolation is subject to the public reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It intends to file a resale registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC to register its outstanding shares and apply to have its shares approved for quotation on the OTCQB market.

Deep Isolation Company Overview

Deep Isolation is revolutionizing the nuclear waste disposal industry through its innovative deep borehole technology, delivering a safe, scalable, and cost-effective solution for nuclear waste disposal — addressing the global need to move spent fuel from temporary above-ground storage to permanent disposal. The Company's proprietary solution will place corrosion-resistant canisters containing nuclear waste in deep boreholes over one kilometer below the Earth’s surface, utilizing proven directional drilling technology to provide permanent isolation at a fraction of the cost of traditional mined repositories.

With nuclear power playing an increasingly critical role in the global transition to clean energy, the need for permanent nuclear waste disposal solutions has never been more urgent. Based on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) estimates and projected high case for annual global nuclear power generation, the global nuclear waste disposal market is currently estimated at over $155 billion and is projected to nearly double to $295 billion by 2050 as nuclear capacity expands worldwide. Currently, approximately 40 countries with nuclear energy programs do not have permanent disposal solutions for their nuclear waste. Most rely on temporary above-ground storage.

Deep Isolation’s asset-light business model will allow customers to engage with Deep Isolation throughout the nuclear waste disposal timeline – from appraisal to planning to implementation. Additionally, the Company intends to pursue licensing opportunities with strategic partners and governments, which has the potential for significant passive revenue. Deep Isolation has developed an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with 87 issued patents across multiple countries, and has established strategic customer and/or supply chain relationships with leading companies in the nuclear energy industry including, OKLO Inc., Kairos Power, SHINE Technologies LLC, Curio Legacy Ventures, Inc . , Amentum, Bechtel, Dominion Engineering, Inc., Fermi Energia, NAC International Inc., Navarro Research & Engineering, Inc., and Nuclear AMRC.

The Company has received multiple Department of Energy grants totaling over $6 million, and has secured formal advocacy assistance from U.S. government agencies for international deployment of its technology. This support includes five ARPA-E contracts in partnership with OKLO Inc., Argonne National Lab, Idaho National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and NAC for advanced fuel disposal and canister design. Deep Isolation has a strong international presence, including feasibility studies with multiple parties in Asia and Europe.

Deep Isolation is a founding member of the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center, an international nonprofit organization headquartered in Cameron, TX, that serves as a neutral, collaborative platform to evaluate deep borehole engineering and the safe, permanent disposal options for high-level nuclear waste and spent fuel. More info is available at https://www.deepboreholedemo.org.

Founded in Berkeley, California in 2016, Deep Isolation is led by CEO Rod Baltzer and a highly experienced management team with decades of combined experience in the nuclear and waste management sectors. In addition, management is supported by a top-tier Advisory Board consisting of top minds in geology, nuclear and environmental science, as well as community and stakeholder engagement experts, business leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Deep Isolation’s solution addresses the critical need for permanent nuclear waste disposal while supporting the global transition to clean energy. The Company believes its innovative approach will offer up to 70% cost savings compared to traditional mined repository solutions while providing enhanced safety through deeper geological isolation.

Management Commentary

“This merger and private placement financing mark a pivotal moment for Deep Isolation as we work to revolutionize the nuclear waste disposal industry with our proprietary deep borehole technology,” said Rod Baltzer, CEO of Deep Isolation. “As demand for nuclear energy accelerates to meet the growing power needs of AI data centers and industrial processes and the eventual displacement of carbon-based power sources, the $155 billion global nuclear waste disposal market is projected to double by 2050. This strategic transaction provides the Company with broader access to capital to fund our full-scale technology demonstration and support continued growth and expansion of our global partnerships, positioning Deep Isolation Nuclear as a recognized market leader in the development of permanent nuclear waste disposal.”

Elizabeth Muller, Executive Chair and Co-Founder of Deep Isolation, commented: "For decades, nuclear waste disposal has relied solely on mined repositories, which face challenges including high costs, long development timelines and political opposition. At Deep Isolation, we recognized the opportunity to innovate by applying proven drilling advances from the oil and gas sector to solve the nuclear waste challenge. This insight led to our groundbreaking patents and has, we believe, established us as the leader in developing alternative nuclear waste disposal methods, specifically in commercializing directional drilling technology for this critical purpose. With this strategic financing and anticipated future quotation on the OTCQB, we believe Deep Isolation Nuclear can accelerate the development of our demonstration project and expand our commercial opportunities to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing nuclear waste disposal market as countries worldwide seek permanent disposal solutions for their nuclear energy programs."

Dr. Steven Chu, a Deep Isolation Advisory Board Member and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, commented: "The nuclear waste challenge requires innovative solutions that prioritize both safety and economic viability. Deep Isolation's approach represents a significant breakthrough by leveraging proven directional drilling technology to create a more accessible, scalable disposal method that can be deployed globally. With nuclear energy capacity targeted to triple globally by 2050, having a practical solution for waste disposal becomes increasingly critical. I believe Deep Isolation's technology can transform how we address nuclear waste management and unlock a new era of sustainable nuclear energy development.”

Investors in the private offering included participation from existing investor NAC International—a strategic partner and subsidiary of Kanadevia Corporation (TYO: 7004) and investor in Deep Isolation prior to the merger, as well as new investors, including Mark Tompkins and nuclear-focused institutional investor Segra Capital Management. Seaport Global Securities, The Benchmark Company, Phoenix Financial Services, Network 1 Financial Securities, and Dinosaur Financial Group acted as co-placement agents. The transaction was sponsored by Montrose Capital Partners.

Neither the common stock of Deep Isolation Nuclear issued in the merger or in the private placement have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be resold absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is the first company to commercialize nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. It offers a uniquely tailored solution to help countries complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With 87 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology leverages proven drilling practices to safely isolate waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System (UCS) was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency -Energy (ARPA-E), and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level waste from advanced reactors across storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

For more information, visit: deepisolation.com

