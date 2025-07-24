Regenx Tech Provides Operational Update

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp. ("Regenx" or the "Company") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS; WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to provide an update on the commissioning of its newly upgraded facility in Newport, Tennessee.

The Company has successfully completed water testing, a key phase in the restart process that confirms full system integration with the newly installed air purification system. This critical step was made possible following the receipt of final air permits.

“We are thrilled to reach this stage,” said Rick Purdy, President of Regenx USA. “The successful water test validates the extensive process enhancements we've implemented and marks a major step forward in our restart strategy. Our teams have worked tirelessly to get us here, and momentum continues to build.”

Regenx is now conducting a full system test with chemistry, including equipment calibration and optimization. This represents the final protocol in the commissioning process and will pave the way for commercial production to resume.

The Company will continue to provide updates on:

Completion of commissioning

Initiation of startup

Ramp-up to full-scale production



As Regenx advances toward its operational goals, the Company remains focused on delivering a clean, sustainable, and economically viable solution for recovering platinum and palladium from end-of-life diesel catalytic converters.

