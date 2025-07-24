NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC Establishes a Singapore Subsidiary to Drive Global AI Business Expansion

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETCLASS Technology INC (Nasdaq: NTCL; the “Company” or “NetClass”), a leading B2B smart education IT solutions provider with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, today announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary, NETCLASS INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., in Singapore, to support its international business development in AI applications, with a focus on expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and other global markets.

The new subsidiary will serve as the Company’s primary base for overseas expansion and innovation in AI-driven solutions, particularly in the fields of language proficiency assessment and AI-assisted education. Singapore’s strategic position as a regional technology hub, coupled with its strengths in talent development and advanced research capabilities, makes it an ideal location for accelerating NetClass’s global growth.

"This is a strategic milestone in driving our international growth,” said Dr. Jianbiao Dai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NetClass. "Singapore offers unparalleled advantages in AI research, application development, and educational innovation. By establishing a local presence, we’re better positioned to collaborate with regional partners, attract world-class talent, and deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of educators and learners worldwide."

The establishment of the Singapore subsidiary reflects NetClass’s broader vision of transforming traditional education through intelligent technologies. As the Company enhances its global R&D capabilities and deepens its presence in Southeast Asia, it remains committed to driving educational digitalization and delivering scalable, impactful AI solutions to institutions and enterprises worldwide.

About NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC

NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC is a leading B2B smart education specialist with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo, providing innovative IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies, and other organizations. Our services include SaaS subscription services and application software development, with solutions spanning teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC (Education Credit) blockchain systems, and lecturer evaluation services. Our mission is to deliver reliable, high-quality products that drive sustainable growth for our customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.netclasstech.com

