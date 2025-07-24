ModelOp Transforms Enterprise AI Governance with Launch of the First Agentic AI Chat Interface and Controls for Agentic AI

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the leading AI lifecycle automation and governance software for enterprises, announced today the launch of the world’s first comprehensive toolset for governing Agentic AI. The roll out marks a transformative leap in both usability and control for large organizations scaling AI initiatives. ModelOp is the only AI governance platform to use Agentic AI to modernize end-to-end model lifecycle workflows and also govern Agentic AI systems themselves - including autonomous agents, multi-agent systems, and embedded third-party AI. ModelOp customers using its platform to accelerate innovation, while managing control and cost at scale, include Fidelity Investments, Bristol Myers Squibb and P&G.

"The emergence of agentic workflows powered by MCP and A2A protocols introduces new complexities in safeguarding organizational data,” said Jim Olsen, CTO of ModelOp. “As enterprises adopt agentic solutions, it's imperative to establish a clear framework that defines which solutions may access which agents, tools, and data sets. Our platform provides a robust approval and monitoring system that enables organizations to track which tools and agents are engaged in specific use cases - alongside the associated cost implications."



Read the full product announcement and dive deeper into the challenges and needs that Agentic AI poses to enterprises on ModelOp’s blog .



ModelOp’s Agentic AI solution delivers two breakthrough capabilities:

Agentic AI Chat Interface – A conversational layer that allows CIOs/CAIOs, AI and governance leaders, AI owners, and other stakeholders to query, analyze, and summarize key AI governance insights about AI systems in ModelOp using natural language. Furthermore, the agentic tools can even register new AI risks or trigger AI lifecycle actions.

Governance for Agentic AI – A comprehensive toolset, including three new services - the agent service, metrics service, and proxy service - to address the growing demand for governing Agentic solutions at scale. These services introduce new capabilities including the ability to quickly import A2A agents and MCP tools, per-use-case approvals for agentic systems, network-level blocking of unapproved agents, inline protections (e.g. prompt injection attacks), and detailed token and cost tracking - ensuring enterprises maintain visibility, control, and assurance as AI systems act autonomously.

These first-of-its-kind capabilities work together turning ModelOp Center into an “AI control tower” where enterprises benefit from a centralized system that governs all AI initiatives - including ML models, GenAI, and now also agents and agentic AI. It delivers the speed, scale and trust enterprises demand, while providing visibility, control and assurance.



ModelOp’s unique capabilities enable enterprises to:

Govern autonomous Agents : Track, audit, and control agents acting on a company’s behalf across lines of business, including internally developed and vendor agents.

: Track, audit, and control agents acting on a company’s behalf across lines of business, including internally developed and vendor agents. Gain full visibility : Maintain a live inventory of agent-based use cases, underlying models, and get transparency into the token usage and associated costs for each AI use case, allowing business leaders to be fiscally responsible and make informed decisions into which AI solutions are driving the most value.

: Maintain a live inventory of agent-based use cases, underlying models, and get transparency into the token usage and associated costs for each AI use case, allowing business leaders to be fiscally responsible and make informed decisions into which AI solutions are driving the most value. Enforce guardrails automatically : Prevent unapproved agent usage as well as malicious or mis-aligned activity for approved agents.

: Prevent unapproved agent usage as well as malicious or mis-aligned activity for approved agents. Operationalize with confidence : Integrate agents into business workflows while preserving auditability and compliance.

: Integrate agents into business workflows while preserving auditability and compliance. Interact via chat: ModelOp’s new agentic chat interface lets organizations govern and monitor agents through secure, conversational controls.





In addition, ModelOp is hosting a fireside chat titled Achieving AI ROI Through Governance: How Prudential Financial Is Building a Responsible AI Framework to Scale Trustworthy Innovation with Omodunni Ayodele, VP and Product Owner of the Global Responsible AI Program at Prudential Financial at the Ai4 2025 conference to be held on August 11-13 in Las Vegas.



Ai4 2025 attendees are invited to join ModelOp’s fireside chat session with Prudential’s Omodunni Ayodele in the AI ROI Measurement & Continuous Improvement track on Monday, August 11 at 3:10 pm PT; schedule a 1:1 meeting to learn more; or visit Booth #132 at the conference in Las Vegas.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leader in AI lifecycle automation and governance software, purpose-built for enterprises. It enables organizations to bring all of their AI initiatives - from ML and GenAI to agents and Agentic AI - to market faster, at scale, and with the confidence of end-to-end control, oversight, and value realization. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world - including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies - because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f0c5abc-e6ad-467d-b193-dee87c4b02d4