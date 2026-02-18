ModelOp Appoints Dave Trier to CEO As It Enters Next Phase of Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform for enterprises, announced today a planned leadership transition to support the company’s next phase of growth. Co-Founder and long-time Chief Executive Officer Pete Foley has stepped back from day-to-day operations as CEO and will remain involved as a member of the ModelOp Board of Directors. Dave Trier, previously ModelOp’s Senior Vice President of Product, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

This leadership evolution reflects ModelOp’s maturity in the market. Fueled by strong customer momentum, the company is accelerating execution across its strategy and roadmap, reinforcing customer commitments, and enabling enterprises to unlock the world-changing promise of AI through ModelOp’s deep product leadership.

“Dave has been a driving force behind ModelOp’s product and enterprise success for years,” said Pete Foley, Co-Founder of ModelOp. “He understands, at a fundamental level, what it takes to help enterprises deliver AI with speed, discipline, and control in mission-critical environments. Dave was the clear choice to lead this next phase, and I will remain deeply engaged in supporting ModelOp’s long-term vision as a board member.”

Trier brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of product, engineering, and enterprise delivery. During his seven-year tenure at ModelOp, he has shaped the company’s AI lifecycle management and governance platform for AI leaders so they can accelerate time-to-value for all AI initiatives, including ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and third-party vendor solutions.

“ModelOp has always had a singular mission: to enable enterprises to unlock the transformative power of AI rapidly, safely, and profitably,” said Dave Trier, Chief Executive Officer of ModelOp. “Enterprises are no longer satisfied with AI experiments, they want to see which AI projects are delivering value, where delivery is facing bottlenecks, and how to turn AI ideas into business value—at scale. Our software helps them turn AI from one-off science projects into a scalable AI innovation factory.”

Prior to ModelOp, Trier held senior leadership roles at Think Big Analytics (acquired by Teradata) and Accenture Technology Labs, leading data science, engineering, and infrastructure teams to drive significant revenue growth and operational efficiencies for customers. His background spans AI, machine learning, business process automation, and regulated enterprise environments—experience that directly informs ModelOp’s product-first approach to AI delivery.

As CEO, Trier will focus on deepening product innovation, strengthening enterprise partnerships, and helping organizations deliver AI at scale. “This transition is about accelerating our investments in our market-defining product,” Trier added. “Our customers benefit immediately—through new R&D innovations and a continued commitment to their priorities and needs.”



Read more about the announcement on ModelOp’s blog here or visit https://www.modelop.com/ .

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform, purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp for its end-to-end AI lifecycle management and governance platform. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

