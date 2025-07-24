Servpro Industries, LLC Appoints David D’Alessandro as Chairman of the Board

Gallatin, Tennessee, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servpro Industries, LLC (“SERVPRO”), a leader in cleanup, restoration and construction services, recently announced the appointment of David D’Alessandro as Chairman of the Board. D’Alessandro succeeds Nigel Travis, who has served in the role with distinction for the past five years, helping guide SERVPRO through an era of strong growth, digital innovation, and operational excellence since the company joined Blackstone’s portfolio.

“David D’Alessandro is an exceptional leader with a rare combination of marketing savvy, operational discipline, and board governance experience across multiple industries,” said Brett Ponton, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “As we continue to scale SERVPRO’s capabilities to better serve our franchisees and customers, David’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us shape the future of our brand, our business model, and the broader industry.”

D’Alessandro brings more than 40 years of executive and board-level experience to SERVPRO. At John Hancock Financial Services, he rose from Vice President of Communications to Chairman and CEO, transforming the company through bold branding efforts—including Olympic and major sports sponsorships—and overseeing its successful IPO. Under his leadership, John Hancock completed a landmark merger with Manulife Financial, creating the second-largest insurance conglomerate in North America. D’Alessandro later served as Chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, interim CEO during a critical restructuring phase. He is currently the chairman of Encore Global and International Data Group, as well as the former chairman of Vivint.

“It’s a privilege to join SERVPRO at such an exciting time,” said David D’Alessandro. “The company has a remarkable track record of service and growth, and its commitment to innovation, customer care, and franchise success is second to none. I look forward to working with the experienced management team and the board to continue building a brand that stands for trust, performance, and excellence.”

About SERVPRO®

For nearly 60 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,300 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to help make it “Like it never even happened.”

