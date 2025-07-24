Creative Health Care Insight Launches TSAM® Educational Services

Nashville, TN, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI), a national leader in automated competency management and professional development platforms, is proud to announce it has entered into a licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic. Under this agreement, CHCI is exclusively authorized to provide educational consulting services for the implementation of the Tiered Skills Acquisition Model (TSAM®) to health care organizations worldwide.



Through this license, CHCI is able to incorporate TSAM® competencies into its innovative digital platform, supporting health care organizations with a structured, technology-enabled solution for orientation and ongoing competency development. This work aligns with CHCI’s ongoing mission to modernize and streamline workforce preparation in clinical settings.



TSAM® is a structured approach to clinical orientation that helps preceptees develop skills through real-time patient care exposure, organized by tiers, and supported by preceptors. The model emphasizes learner-centered development and structured progression, aiming to enhance confidence, satisfaction, and retention among new care team members.



“We are honored to be the licensed provider of educational services for TSAM® implementation,” said Aaron Garner, CEO of Creative Health Care Insight. “The model is both innovative and practical—and by embedding it into our platform and services, we’re enabling health care teams to deliver more personalized, consistent, and effective clinical orientation.”



CHCI’s integrated platform also includes exclusive rights to The Donna Wright Competency Assessment Model™ and the Professional Portfolio Suite, giving health care organizations a powerful ecosystem for managing onboarding, ongoing competency assessment, peer feedback, and professional development tracking.



The addition of TSAM® educational services to CHCI’s portfolio offers organizations a new way to elevate clinical orientation and professional development with structured, research-informed guidance and implementation support.



Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the licensed technology referenced in this press release. Any revenue Mayo receives will be used to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

