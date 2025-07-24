Radware Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading distributed denial of service mitigation vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive distributed denial of service mitigation solution, received the strongest rating for technology excellence among 22 vendors.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Radware as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2025, for the fifth consecutive year.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Radware's DDoS mitigation provides smart, real-time protection by leveraging AI- and ML-powered algorithms for adaptive threat detection, behavioral analytics, and hybrid deployment models. This protects businesses by stopping volumetric and application-layer attacks on a large scale while keeping their services running smoothly in complicated environments.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the DDoS mitigation providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. In addition, the study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in DDoS mitigation for the fifth year in a row while helping our customers maximize service availability and user experiences,” said Connie Stack, Radware’s chief growth officer. “Our patented, AI-powered and behavioral-based algorithms, which are part of our EPIC-AI architecture, stand as true competitive differentiators. They are engineered to automatically defend against the most sophisticated Layer 3, 4 and 7 attacks in real-time without blocking legitimate traffic. From Burst, DNS and Web DDoS attacks to IoT-botnets, ransom DDoS campaigns and HTTP/S floods, Radware offers comprehensive DDoS protection against today’s most complex threats.”

Additional Resources:

About Radware:

Radware is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, and YouTube.

2025 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Media Contact



Gerri Dyrek

Radware

Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

3rd Floor, Wing 4, Cluster D,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/radware-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-distributed-denial-of-service-mitigation-2025-by-qks-group-1401