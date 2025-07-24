RedCloud Launches Payment Partnerships Strategy, Starting with Paystack in Nigeria, to Accelerate Digital Trade

LONDON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”) ​​today announced the launch of the first in a series of partnerships with digital payment providers, expanding its RedPay payments proposition.

Beginning today, Paystack - a Stripe company – will offer RedCloud customers a range of different payment methods at point of purchase, enabling businesses across Africa flexibility and convenience when trading inventory and stock.

RedCloud believes that digital payment friction is a major barrier to seamless trade across the supply chain. Lack of secure and immediate methods to pay for inventory and stock directly contributes to the estimated $2 trillion inventory gap1, where consumers are often unable to find essential everyday items on store shelves.

Building on RedPay’s existing proprietary digital payment capabilities, customers in Nigeria will now have access to a wider range of additional payment options, including direct bank transfers and OPay wallets.

By entering partnerships with key payments providers such as Paystack, the Company aims to increase flexibility and convenience at checkout across all of its markets, with additional announcements anticipated in the coming months.



"Following the landmark GENIUS Act legislation on stablecoins this week, credible digital payment options are expanding—bringing greater choice and flexibility to support dynamic trade in high-growth markets such as Argentina, where such innovation is more vital than ever," said Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud. “We’re thrilled to partner with Paystack in Nigeria—a first step in our broader strategy to offer customers across our markets the widest range of digital payment options and providers.”

Nefe Etomi, Business Lead at Paystack added, “We’re thrilled to partner with RedCloud to make payments easier and more flexible between distributors and retailers across Nigeria. Whether it’s a direct transfer or an OPay wallet, our focus is on delivering intuitive, reliable experiences that remove friction and empower our merchants to grow. This partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of technology to unlock trade.”

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud trading platform (the “Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the Company’s partnership with Paystack, the utility of the additional payment options provided by Paystack to distributors and retailers on the Platform, and the Company’s ability to partner with additional payments providers to grow the range of payment options provided through RedPay. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

