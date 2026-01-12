RedCloud Activates Early Customer Access to RedAI Trading Co-Pilot, Putting Agentic AI to Work in Global FMCG Trade

LONDON, UK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced its customer Early Access Program for the RedAI Trading Co-Pilot. With intelligent features delivered via a new agentic interface this release marks the transition from product development to real-world deployment.

As previously announced, this release — codenamed ‘Genesis’ — represents RedAI’s first fully agentic AI trading experience for global supply chains. The Early Access Program is set to bring that vision into customer environments, allowing select FMCG partners to test RedAI as a co-pilot ahead of the planned public launch in February 2026.

Global FMCG supply chains move more than $14.6 trillion annually yet remain constrained by fragmented systems and limited visibility. The Company estimates these inefficiencies create a $2 trillion global inventory gap, not due to lack of infrastructure, but lack of intelligence at the point of decision. This release is designed to close that gap.

Built on proprietary, real-world trading datasets benchmarked alongside each customer’s historical trading and inventory data, RedAI delivers predictive insights and clear, actionable recommendations directly into trading workflows. The result is faster, better-informed decisions across pricing, inventory, and sales, without relying on instinct or static reports.

The customer Early Access Program will focus on validating decision accuracy, workflow impact, and operational performance in live trading environments. Feedback from beta participants will directly inform final product refinements ahead of full market availability.

This latest RedAI product release is developed through its partnerships with AWS and the NVIDIA Connect program, leveraging NVIDIA’s AI models and platform, alongside cloud and AI services from Amazon Web Services, including Amazon Bedrock.

“For too long, global trade has run on experience and approximation rather than intelligence or algorithms,” said Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud. “This program marks a critical shift from building to customer adoption. RedAI is not a dashboard or an assistant. It’s an AI trading co-pilot, trained on real transactions, operating in real markets, and designed to help businesses make decisions with confidence instead of hindsight. This is how we turn global trade from reactive to intelligent.”

With the launch of the customer Early Access Program, RedCloud moves another step closer to its goal of making intelligence a foundational layer of global trade infrastructure.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its IPO on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

