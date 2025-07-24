CompoSecure Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call for August 7th at 5:00 p.m. ET

SOMERSET, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CompoSecure’s Executive Chairman David Cote, President & CEO Jon Wilk, and CFO Tim Fitzsimmons will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. EDT start time. A live webcast and replay will be available at https://ir.composecure.com/news-events/events. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Corporate Contact

Anthony Piniella

Head of Communications, CompoSecure

(908) 898-8887

apiniella@composecure.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

CMPO@elevate-ir.com