Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2025 Results and Declaration of $0.11 per Share Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $6.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $26.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $86.7 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of a non-cash, after-tax, goodwill impairment of $95.3 million and other non-recurring transactions, adjusted net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was $28.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2025.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report 23% growth in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share this quarter, driven by ten basis points of net interest margin expansion. In addition, credit quality remains exceptional, with negligible net charge-offs for both the quarter and the fiscal year.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “These results reflect the successful execution of our strategy and the tailwinds provided by the natural repricing of our loan and time deposit portfolios. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustained earnings growth and continued margin expansion, creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.00%, while net interest income increased 5.3% to $35.8 million.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share increased 23% to $0.16 per diluted share.
  • Net charge-offs were less than 0.01% of average loans, reflecting strong underwriting and exceptional credit quality.
  • Non-interest expense to average assets was 1.58%, reflecting disciplined expense management.
  • The Company received regulatory approval to consolidate three branch locations, scheduled to close in October 2025. These closures are expected to have minimal impact on the Company’s financial results.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.74 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $7.3 million, or 0.1%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $57.0 million, or 0.7%, from June 30, 2024.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $4.9 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $75.4 million, or 6.2%, from June 30, 2024.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.81 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $33.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $80.2 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2024.
  • Deposits were $5.68 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $32.1 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $517.1 million, or 10.0%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by a decline in interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposits (“CDs”). The increase from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a reallocation from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances into brokered CDs, reflecting more favorable funding costs, and growth in deposits from our branch network and digital channels.
  • Borrowings were $1.26 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $42.5 million, or 3.5%, from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $453.3 million, or 26.5%, from June 30, 2024.
  • At June 30, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.22 billion, representing 28.7% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 2.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and declined six basis points to 1.88% for the year ended June 30, 2025. The quarterly improvement was driven by higher yields and average balances on loans receivable, a reduction in interest-bearing deposits, and broad-based declines in deposit rates. The year-over-year decline reflected higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities and a lower average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by improved asset yields and a reduction in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 5.3%, to $35.8 million from $34.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, was purchase accounting accretion of $511,000 in each period and loan prepayment penalty income of $217,000 and $226,000, respectively.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2025, net interest income decreased $7.7 million, or 5.4%, to $134.9 million from $142.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.4 million and $2.6 million and loan prepayment penalty income of $783,000 and $879,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income increased $429,000, or 9.4%, to $5.0 million from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by increases in income from bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.
  • Income from BOLI increased $252,000 to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by $223,000 in non-recurring payments on two life insurance policies in the current period. No such non-recurring items were recorded in the prior period.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $78,000 to $190,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income increased $21.0 million to $19.1 million from a loss of $2.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the absence of an $18.1 million pre-tax loss related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning executed during December 2023 and the absence of a non-recurring pre-tax loss of $884,000 attributable to the sale of three related nonperforming commercial real estate loans held-for-sale in the year ended June 30, 2024. No such losses were recorded during the year ended June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $503,000, or 1.7%, to $30.9 million from $30.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits and other expenses, partially offset by a decrease in net occupancy expense.
  • Salary and benefits expense increased $393,000 to $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $17.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by the absence of a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation recorded in the prior period.
  • Net occupancy expense of premises decreased $255,000 to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower snow removal expenses recorded in the current period.
  • Other expense increased $324,000 to $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to a non-recurring increase in professional fees incurred during the period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense decreased $94.5 million, or 43.9%, to $120.6 million from $215.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, primarily reflecting the absence of a non-cash goodwill impairment recognized in the prior year period. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense for the year ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.8 million, or 2.4%, from $117.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salary and benefits expense attributable to annual merit increases and higher incentive compensation.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.0% and 15.3%, respectively.
  • Income tax expense totaled $4.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily driven by the absence of a $5.7 million tax expense related to the surrender of BOLI policies in the prior year period, partially offset by higher pre-tax income in the current year period.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets increased $7.9 million to $45.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, from $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The balance of non-performing assets was $39.9 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The increase from March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by two multifamily relationships totaling $6.1 million that were placed on non-accrual status.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $49,000, or less than 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the year ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.17% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2024.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million, compared to $366,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was driven by an $805,000 reserve related to a non-performing wholesale commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loan, representing the final wholesale C&I loan in the portfolio. Additionally, the current quarter’s provision included a $1.1 million increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans. For the years ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million and $6.2 million, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $46.2 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.7 million from $44.5 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The ACL was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at June 30, 2024.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, book value per share and tangible book value per share decreased $0.03, or 0.3%, to $11.55 and $9.77, respectively, compared to the prior period.
  • At June 30, 2025, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $79.6 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $6.9 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.6 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
  • At June 30, 2025, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.27% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q4 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$167,269 $126,095 $41,174  32.7%
Securities available for sale 1,012,969  1,003,393  9,576  1.0%
Securities held to maturity 120,217  124,859  (4,642) -3.7%
Loans held-for-sale 5,931  6,187  (256) -4.1%
Loans receivable 5,812,937  5,846,175  (33,238) -0.6%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,191) (44,455) 1,736  3.9%
Net loans receivable 5,766,746  5,801,720  (34,974) -0.6%
Premises and equipment 43,897  44,192  (295) -0.7%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 64,261  62,261  2,000  3.2%
Accrued interest receivable 28,098  28,521  (423) -1.5%
Goodwill 113,525  113,525    %
Core deposit intangible 1,436  1,554  (118) -7.6%
Bank owned life insurance 304,717  303,629  1,088  0.4%
Deferred income taxes, net 55,203  52,913  2,290  4.3%
Other assets 56,181  64,292  (8,111) -12.6%
Total assets$7,740,450 $7,733,141 $7,309  0.1%
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest-bearing$582,045 $587,118 $(5,073) -0.9%
Interest-bearing 5,093,172  5,120,230  (27,058) -0.5%
Total deposits 5,675,217  5,707,348  (32,131) -0.6%
Borrowings 1,256,491  1,213,976  42,515  3.5%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,317  19,981  (664) -3.3%
Other liabilities 43,463  43,723  (260) -0.6%
Total liabilities 6,994,488  6,985,028  9,460  0.1%
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock 646  646    %
Paid-in capital 494,546  494,131  415  0.1%
Retained earnings 341,744  341,921  (177) -0.1%
Unearned ESOP shares (18,970) (19,457) 487  2.5%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,004) (69,128) (2,876) -4.2%
Total stockholders' equity 745,962  748,113  (2,151) -0.3%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,740,450 $7,733,141 $7,309  0.1%
     
Consolidated capital ratios    
Equity to assets 9.64% 9.67% -0.03% 
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.27% 8.31% -0.04% 
     
Share data    
Outstanding shares 64,577  64,580  (3) -0.0%
Book value per share$11.55 $11.58 $(0.03) -0.3%
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.77 $9.80 $(0.03) -0.3%

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)

Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025
Interest income    
Loans$66,485 $64,768 $1,717  2.7%
Taxable investment securities 12,322  12,738  (416) -3.3%
Tax-exempt investment securities 49  55  (6) -10.9%
Other interest-earning assets 1,549  1,773  (224) -12.6%
Total interest income 80,405  79,334  1,071  1.3%
     
Interest expense    
Deposits 33,607  34,912  (1,305) -3.7%
Borrowings 10,955  10,380  575  5.5%
Total interest expense 44,562  45,292  (730) -1.6%
Net interest income 35,843  34,042  1,801  5.3%
Provision for credit losses 1,785  366  1,419  387.7%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,058  33,676  382  1.1%
     
Non-interest income    
Fees and service charges 655  573  82  14.3%
Gain on sale of loans 190  112  78  69.6%
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,869  2,617  252  9.6%
Electronic banking fees and charges 442  391  51  13.0%
Other income 835  869  (34) -3.9%
Total non-interest income 4,991  4,562  429  9.4%
     
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits 18,093  17,700  393  2.2%
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,820  3,075  (255) -8.3%
Equipment and systems 4,030  3,921  109  2.8%
Advertising and marketing 615  609  6  1.0%
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,395  1,450  (55) -3.8%
Directors' compensation 307  326  (19) -5.8%
Other expense 3,633  3,309  324  9.8%
Total non-interest expense 30,893  30,390  503  1.7%
Income before income taxes 8,156  7,848  308  3.9%
Income taxes 1,387  1,200  187  15.6%
Net income$6,769 $6,648 $121  1.8%
     
Net income per common share (EPS)    
Basic$0.11 $0.11 $  
Diluted$0.11 $0.11 $  
     
Dividends declared    
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $  
Cash dividends declared$6,946 $6,933 $13  
Dividend payout ratio 102.6% 104.3% -1.7% 
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding    
Basic 62,597  62,548  49  
Diluted 62,755  62,713  42  



Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025
Assets    
Interest-earning assets:    
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$5,830,421 $5,805,045 $25,376  0.4%
Taxable investment securities 1,227,825  1,251,612  (23,787) -1.9%
Tax-exempt investment securities 8,039  9,135  (1,096) -12.0%
Other interest-earning assets 117,622  110,736  6,886  6.2%
Total interest-earning assets 7,183,907  7,176,528  7,379  0.1%
Non-interest-earning assets 454,975  457,206  (2,231) -0.5%
Total assets$7,638,882 $7,633,734 $5,148  0.1%
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Interest-bearing liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Interest-bearing demand$2,342,523 $2,405,974 $(63,451) -2.6%
Savings 754,192  751,243  2,949  0.4%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,215,661  1,215,767  (106) -0.0%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 744,345  730,612  13,733  1.9%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,056,721  5,103,596  (46,875) -0.9%
Borrowings:    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,083,902  1,028,958  54,944  5.3%
Other borrowings 107,582  93,389  14,193  15.2%
Total borrowings 1,191,484  1,122,347  69,137  6.2%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,248,205  6,225,943  22,262  0.4%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:    
Non-interest-bearing deposits 582,085  602,647  (20,562) -3.4%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,405  59,919  4,486  7.5%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 646,490  662,566  (16,076) -2.4%
Total liabilities 6,894,695  6,888,509  6,186  0.1%
Stockholders' equity 744,187  745,225  (1,038) -0.1%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,638,882 $7,633,734 $5,148  0.1%
     
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.98% 115.27% -0.29% -0.3%


Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
 June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025
Average yield on interest-earning assets:   
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.56% 4.46% 0.10%
Taxable investment securities 4.01% 4.07% -0.06%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.43% 2.43% %
Other interest-earning assets 5.27% 6.40% -1.13%
Total interest-earning assets 4.48% 4.42% 0.06%
    
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Interest-bearing demand 2.63% 2.73% -0.10%
Savings 1.33% 1.30% 0.03%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.56% 3.73% -0.17%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.62% 2.58% 0.04%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.66% 2.74% -0.08%
Borrowings:   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.60% 3.63% -0.03%
Other borrowings 4.45% 4.41% 0.04%
Total borrowings 3.68% 3.70% -0.02%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.85% 2.91% -0.06%
    
Interest rate spread(2) 1.62% 1.51% 0.11%
Net interest margin(3) 2.00% 1.90% 0.10%
    
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.26% 0.24% 0.02%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.62% 1.59% 0.03%
    
Efficiency ratio(4) 75.66% 78.72% -3.06%
    
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35% 0.35% %
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.64% 3.57% 0.07%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.36% 4.28% 0.08%

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
 (Unaudited)(Audited)  
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$167,269 $63,864 $103,405  161.9%
Securities available for sale 1,012,969  1,072,833  (59,864) -5.6%
Securities held to maturity 120,217  135,742  (15,525) -11.4%
Loans held-for-sale 5,931  6,036  (105) -1.7%
Loans receivable 5,812,937  5,732,787  80,150  1.4%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,191) (44,939) 1,252  2.8%
Net loans receivable 5,766,746  5,687,848  78,898  1.4%
Premises and equipment 43,897  44,940  (1,043) -2.3%
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 64,261  80,300  (16,039) -20.0%
Accrued interest receivable 28,098  29,521  (1,423) -4.8%
Goodwill 113,525  113,525    %
Core deposit intangible 1,436  1,931  (495) -25.6%
Bank owned life insurance 304,717  297,874  6,843  2.3%
Deferred income tax assets, net 55,203  50,339  4,864  9.7%
Other assets 56,181  98,708  (42,527) -43.1%
Total assets$7,740,450 $7,683,461 $56,989  0.7%
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest-bearing$582,045 $598,366 $(16,321) -2.7%
Interest-bearing 5,093,172  4,559,757  533,415  11.7%
Total deposits 5,675,217  5,158,123  517,094  10.0%
Borrowings 1,256,491  1,709,789  (453,298) -26.5%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,317  17,409  1,908  11.0%
Other liabilities 43,463  44,569  (1,106) -2.5%
Total liabilities 6,994,488  6,929,890  64,598  0.9%
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock$646 $644 $2  0.3%
Paid-in capital 494,546  493,680  866  0.2%
Retained earnings 341,744  343,326  (1,582) -0.5%
Unearned ESOP shares (18,970) (20,916) 1,946  9.3%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,004) (63,163) (8,841) -14.0%
Total stockholders' equity 745,962  753,571  (7,609) -1.0%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,740,450 $7,683,461 $56,989  0.7%
     
Consolidated capital ratios    
Equity to assets 9.64% 9.81% -0.17% 
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.27% 8.43% -0.16% 
     
Share data    
Outstanding shares 64,577  64,434  143  0.2%
Book value per share$11.55 $11.70 $(0.15) -1.3%
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.77 $9.90 $(0.13) -1.3%

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
 Year Ended  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
 (Unaudited)(Audited)  
Interest income    
Loans$262,992 $256,007 $6,985  2.7%
Taxable investment securities 53,247  63,313  (10,066) -15.9%
Tax-exempt investment securities 234  336  (102) -30.4%
Other interest-earning assets 8,003  9,212  (1,209) -13.1%
Total Interest Income 324,476  328,868  (4,392) -1.3%
     
Interest expense    
Deposits 140,258  122,414  17,844  14.6%
Borrowings 49,275  63,860  (14,585) -22.8%
Total interest expense 189,533  186,274  3,259  1.7%
Net interest income 134,943  142,594  (7,651) -5.4%
Provision for credit losses 2,366  6,226  (3,860) -62.0%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,577  136,368  (3,791) -2.8%
     
Non-interest income    
Fees and service charges 2,490  2,609  (119) -4.6%
Loss on sale and call of securities   (18,135) 18,135  100.0%
Gain (loss) on sale of loans 806  (282) 1,088  385.8%
Loss on sale of real estate owned   (974) 974  100.0%
Income from bank owned life insurance 10,672  9,076  1,596  17.6%
Electronic banking fees and charges 1,717  2,357  (640) -27.2%
Other income 3,367  3,356  11  0.3%
Total non-interest income 19,052  (1,993) 21,045  1,055.9%
     
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits 70,870  69,220  1,650  2.4%
Net occupancy expense of premises 11,524  11,033  491  4.5%
Equipment and systems 15,703  15,223  480  3.2%
Advertising and marketing 1,877  1,396  481  34.5%
Federal deposit insurance premium 5,911  5,980  (69) -1.2%
Directors' compensation 1,355  1,506  (151) -10.0%
Goodwill Impairment   97,370  (97,370) -100.0%
Other expense 13,390  13,423  (33) -0.2%
Total non-interest expense 120,630  215,151  (94,521) -43.9%
Income (loss) before income taxes 30,999  (80,776) 111,775  138.4%
Income taxes 4,924  5,891  (967) -16.4%
Net income (loss)$26,075 $(86,667)$112,742  130.1%
     
Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)    
Basic$0.42 $(1.39)$1.81  
Diluted$0.42 $(1.39)$1.81  
     
Dividends declared    
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.44 $0.44 $  
Cash dividends declared$27,657 $27,618 $39  
Dividend payout ratio 106.1% -31.9% 138% 
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding    
Basic 62,508  62,444  64  
Diluted 62,716  62,444  272  



Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended  
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets    
Interest-earning assets:    
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$5,789,583 $5,752,496 $37,087  0.6%
Taxable investment securities 1,270,262  1,438,200  (167,938) -11.7%
Tax-exempt investment securities 9,791  14,718  (4,927) -33.5%
Other interest-earning assets 119,224  131,019  (11,795) -9.0%
Total interest-earning assets 7,188,860  7,336,433  (147,573) -2.0%
Non-interest-earning assets 459,986  541,859  (81,873) -15.1%
Total assets$7,648,846 $7,878,292 $(229,446) -2.9%
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Interest-bearing liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Interest-bearing demand$2,335,972 $2,308,893 $27,079  1.2%
Savings 721,115  662,981  58,134  8.8%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,213,015  1,278,535  (65,520) -5.1%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 689,011  500,147  188,864  37.8%
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,959,113  4,750,556  208,557  4.4%
Borrowings:    
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,131,662  1,458,941  (327,279) -22.4%
Other borrowings 149,041  184,768  (35,727) -19.3%
Total borrowings 1,280,703  1,643,709  (363,006) -22.1%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,239,816  6,394,265  (154,449) -2.4%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:    
Non-interest-bearing deposits 597,197  595,266  1,931  0.3%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,831  64,444  387  0.6%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 662,028  659,710  2,318  0.4%
Total liabilities 6,901,844  7,053,975  (152,131) -2.2%
Stockholders' equity 747,002  824,317  (77,315) -9.4%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,648,846 $7,878,292 $(229,446) -2.9%
     
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.21% 114.73% 0.48% 0.4%



Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended 
 June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024		Variance
or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:   
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.54% 4.45% 0.09%
Taxable investment securities 4.19% 4.40% -0.21%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.39% 2.28% 0.11%
Other interest-earning assets 6.71% 7.03% -0.32%
Total interest-earning assets 4.51% 4.48% 0.03%
    
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Interest-bearing demand 2.86% 2.91% -0.05%
Savings 1.25% 0.50% 0.75%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.87% 3.27% 0.60%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.54% 2.03% 0.51%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.83% 2.58% 0.25%
Borrowings:   
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 3.71% 3.70% 0.01%
Other borrowings 4.87% 5.36% -0.49%
Total borrowings 3.85% 3.89% -0.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.04% 2.91% 0.13%
    
Interest rate spread(2) 1.47% 1.57% -0.10%
Net interest margin(3) 1.88% 1.94% -0.06%
    
Non-interest income to average assets 0.25% -0.03% 0.28%
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.58% 2.73% -1.15%
    
Efficiency ratio(4) 78.33% 153.02% -74.69%
    
Return on average assets 0.34% -1.10% 1.44%
Return on average equity 3.49% -10.51% 14.00%
Return on average tangible equity(5) 4.18% -13.64% 17.82%

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$167,269 $126,095 $141,554 $155,574 $63,864 
Securities available for sale 1,012,969  1,003,393  1,018,279  1,070,811  1,072,833 
Securities held to maturity 120,217  124,859  127,266  132,256  135,742 
Loans held-for-sale 5,931  6,187  5,695  8,866  6,036 
Loans receivable 5,812,937  5,846,175  5,791,758  5,784,246  5,732,787 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,191) (44,455) (44,457) (44,923) (44,939)
Net loans receivable 5,766,746  5,801,720  5,747,301  5,739,323  5,687,848 
Premises and equipment 43,897  44,192  45,127  45,189  44,940 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 64,261  62,261  64,443  57,706  80,300 
Accrued interest receivable 28,098  28,521  27,772  29,467  29,521 
Goodwill 113,525  113,525  113,525  113,525  113,525 
Core deposit intangible 1,436  1,554  1,679  1,805  1,931 
Bank owned life insurance 304,717  303,629  301,339  300,186  297,874 
Deferred income taxes, net 55,203  52,913  53,325  50,131  50,339 
Other assets 56,181  64,292  84,080  67,540  98,708 
Total assets$7,740,450 $7,733,141 $7,731,385 $7,772,379 $7,683,461 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing$582,045 $587,118 $601,510 $592,099 $598,366 
Interest-bearing 5,093,172  5,120,230  5,069,550  4,878,413  4,559,757 
Total deposits 5,675,217  5,707,348  5,671,060  5,470,512  5,158,123 
Borrowings 1,256,491  1,213,976  1,258,949  1,479,888  1,709,789 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,317  19,981  17,986  17,824  17,409 
Other liabilities 43,463  43,723  38,537  52,618  44,569 
Total liabilities 6,994,488  6,985,028  6,986,532  7,020,842  6,929,890 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 646  646  646  646  644 
Paid-in capital 494,546  494,131  494,092  493,523  493,680 
Retained earnings 341,744  341,921  342,155  342,522  343,326 
Unearned ESOP shares (18,970) (19,457) (19,943) (20,430) (20,916)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,004) (69,128) (72,097) (64,724) (63,163)
Total stockholders' equity 745,962  748,113  744,853  751,537  753,571 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,740,450 $7,733,141 $7,731,385 $7,772,379 $7,683,461 
      
Consolidated capital ratios     
Equity to assets 9.64% 9.67% 9.63% 9.67% 9.81%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.27% 8.31% 8.27% 8.31% 8.43%
      
Share data     
Outstanding shares 64,577  64,580  64,580  64,580  64,434 
Book value per share$11.55 $11.58 $11.53 $11.64 $11.70 
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.77 $9.80 $9.75 $9.85 $9.90 

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.



Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
Loan portfolio composition:     
Commercial loans:     
Multi-family mortgage$2,709,654 $2,733,406 $2,722,623 $2,646,187 $2,645,851 
Nonresidential mortgage 986,556  988,074  950,194  950,771  948,075 
Commercial business 138,755  140,224  135,740  145,984  142,747 
Construction 177,713  174,722  176,704  227,327  209,237 
Total commercial loans 4,012,678  4,036,426  3,985,261  3,970,269  3,945,910 
One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,748,591  1,761,465  1,765,160  1,768,230  1,756,051 
Consumer loans:     
Home equity loans 50,737  49,699  47,101  44,741  44,104 
Other consumer 2,533  2,859  2,778  2,965  2,685 
Total consumer loans 53,270  52,558  49,879  47,706  46,789 
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,814,539  5,850,449  5,800,300  5,786,205  5,748,750 
Unaccreted yield adjustments (1,602) (4,274) (8,542) (1,959) (15,963)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,812,937  5,846,175  5,791,758  5,784,246  5,732,787 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (46,191) (44,455) (44,457) (44,923) (44,939)
Net loans receivable$5,766,746 $5,801,720 $5,747,301 $5,739,323 $5,687,848 
      
Asset quality:     
Nonperforming assets:     
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due$ $ $ $ $ 
Nonaccrual loans 45,597  37,683  37,697  39,854  39,882 
Total nonperforming loans 45,597  37,683  37,697  39,854  39,882 
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale          
Other real estate owned          
Total nonperforming assets$45,597 $37,683 $37,697 $39,854 $39,882 
      
Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.78% 0.64% 0.65% 0.69% 0.70%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.59% 0.49% 0.49% 0.51% 0.52%
      
Classified loans$133,451 $125,790 $132,216 $119,534 $118,700 
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):     
ACL to total loans 0.79% 0.76% 0.77% 0.78% 0.78%
ACL to nonperforming loans 101.30% 117.97% 117.93% 112.72% 112.68%
Net charge-offs$49 $368 $573 $124 $3,518 
Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.00% 0.03% 0.04% 0.01% 0.25%



Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
Funding composition:     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing deposits$582,045 $587,118 $601,510 $592,099 $598,367 
Interest-bearing demand 2,362,222  2,410,925  2,380,408  2,247,685  2,308,915 
Savings 754,376  758,239  742,266  681,709  643,481 
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,218,920  1,218,479  1,213,887  1,215,746  1,199,127 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 757,654  732,587  732,989  733,273  408,234 
Interest-bearing deposits 5,093,172  5,120,230  5,069,550  4,878,413  4,559,757 
Total deposits 5,675,217  5,707,348  5,671,060  5,470,512  5,158,124 
      
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,106,491  1,028,976  1,028,949  1,209,888  1,534,789 
Overnight borrowings 150,000  185,000  230,000  270,000  175,000 
Total borrowings 1,256,491  1,213,976  1,258,949  1,479,888  1,709,789 
      
Total funding$6,931,708 $6,921,324 $6,930,009 $6,950,400 $6,867,913 
      
Loans as a % of deposits 101.7% 101.8% 101.4% 105.1% 110.4%
Deposits as a % of total funding 81.9% 82.5% 81.8% 78.7% 75.1%
Borrowings as a % of total funding 18.1% 17.5% 18.2% 21.3% 24.9%
      
Uninsured deposits:     
Uninsured deposits (reported)(1)$1,989,095 $1,959,070 $1,935,607 $1,799,726 $1,772,623 
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2)$813,780 $799,238 $797,721 $773,375 $764,447 

________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and its holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.



Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
Interest income     
Loans$66,485 $64,768 $65,408 $66,331 $65,819 
Taxable investment securities 12,322  12,738  13,803  14,384  14,802 
Tax-exempt investment securities 49  55  59  71  80 
Other interest-earning assets 1,549  1,773  2,215  2,466  2,289 
Total interest income 80,405  79,334  81,485  83,252  82,990 
      
Interest expense     
Deposits 33,607  34,912  36,721  35,018  32,187 
Borrowings 10,955  10,380  12,152  15,788  17,527 
Total interest expense 44,562  45,292  48,873  50,806  49,714 
Net interest income 35,843  34,042  32,612  32,446  33,276 
Provision for credit losses 1,785  366  107  108  3,527 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,058  33,676  32,505  32,338  29,749 
      
Non-interest income     
Fees and service charges 655  573  627  635  580 
Gain on sale of loans 190  112  304  200  111 
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,869  2,617  2,619  2,567  3,209 
Electronic banking fees and charges 442  391  493  391  1,130 
Other income 835  869  830  833  776 
Total non-interest income 4,991  4,562  4,873  4,626  5,806 
      
Non-interest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 18,093  17,700  17,579  17,498  17,266 
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,820  3,075  2,831  2,798  2,738 
Equipment and systems 4,030  3,921  3,892  3,860  3,785 
Advertising and marketing 615  609  311  342  480 
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,395  1,450  1,503  1,563  1,532 
Directors' compensation 307  326  361  361  360 
Goodwill impairment         97,370 
Other expense 3,633  3,309  3,084  3,364  3,020 
Total non-interest expense 30,893  30,390  29,561  29,786  126,551 
Income (loss) before income taxes 8,156  7,848  7,817  7,178  (90,996)
Income taxes 1,387  1,200  1,251  1,086  (917)
Net income (loss)$6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092 $(90,079)
      
Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)     
Basic$0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $(1.45)
Diluted$0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10 $(1.45)
      
Dividends declared     
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 
Cash dividends declared$6,946 $6,933 $6,933 $6,896 $6,903 
Dividend payout ratio 102.6% 104.3% 105.6% 113.2% -7.7%
      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     
Basic 62,597  62,548  62,443  62,389  62,254 
Diluted 62,755  62,713  62,576  62,420  62,330 



Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
Assets     
Interest-earning assets:     
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale$5,830,421 $5,805,045 $5,762,053 $5,761,593 $5,743,008 
Taxable investment securities 1,227,825  1,251,612  1,285,800  1,314,945  1,343,541 
Tax-exempt investment securities 8,039  9,135  9,711  12,244  13,737 
Other interest-earning assets 117,622  110,736  116,354  131,981  128,257 
Total interest-earning assets 7,183,907  7,176,528  7,173,918  7,220,763  7,228,543 
Non-interest-earning assets 454,975  457,206  459,982  467,670  466,537 
Total assets$7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433 $7,695,080 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Interest-bearing liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand$2,342,523 $2,405,974 $2,314,378 $2,282,608 $2,310,521 
Savings 754,192  751,243  711,801  668,240  631,622 
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,215,661  1,215,767  1,216,948  1,203,770  1,208,101 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 744,345  730,612  730,773  551,819  405,697 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,056,721  5,103,596  4,973,900  4,706,437  4,555,941 
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,083,902  1,028,958  1,085,455  1,325,583  1,507,192 
Other borrowings 107,582  93,389  156,522  237,011  228,461 
Total borrowings 1,191,484  1,122,347  1,241,977  1,562,594  1,735,653 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,248,205  6,225,943  6,215,877  6,269,031  6,291,594 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:     
Non-interest-bearing deposits 582,085  602,647  604,915  599,095  589,438 
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,405  59,919  65,258  69,629  62,978 
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 646,490  662,566  670,173  668,724  652,416 
Total liabilities 6,894,695  6,888,509  6,886,050  6,937,755  6,944,010 
Stockholders' equity 744,187  745,225  747,850  750,678  751,070 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433 $7,695,080 
      
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.98% 115.27% 115.41% 115.18% 114.89%



Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:     
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.56% 4.46% 4.54% 4.61% 4.58%
Taxable investment securities 4.01% 4.07% 4.29% 4.38% 4.41%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.43% 2.43% 2.42% 2.32% 2.32%
Other interest-earning assets 5.27% 6.40% 7.62% 7.47% 7.14%
Total interest-earning assets 4.48% 4.42% 4.54% 4.61% 4.59%
      
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand 2.63% 2.73% 2.96% 3.13% 3.06%
Savings 1.33% 1.30% 1.29% 1.05% 0.63%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.56% 3.73% 4.06% 4.12% 3.95%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.62% 2.58% 2.70% 2.18% 1.59%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.66% 2.74% 2.95% 2.98% 2.83%
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.60% 3.63% 3.78% 3.82% 3.86%
Other borrowings 4.45% 4.41% 4.88% 5.28% 5.24%
Total borrowings 3.68% 3.70% 3.91% 4.04% 4.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.85% 2.91% 3.15% 3.24% 3.16%
      
Interest rate spread(2) 1.62% 1.51% 1.39% 1.37% 1.43%
Net interest margin(3) 2.00% 1.90% 1.82% 1.80% 1.84%
      
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.26% 0.24% 0.26% 0.24% 0.30%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.62% 1.59% 1.55% 1.55% 6.58%
      
Efficiency ratio(4) 75.66% 78.72% 78.86% 80.35% 323.81%
      
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.32% -4.68%
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.64% 3.57% 3.51% 3.25% -47.97%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.36% 4.28% 4.21% 3.89% 3.33%

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information, which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
Adjusted net income:     
Net income (loss) (GAAP)$6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092 $(90,079)
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:     
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure         392 
Goodwill impairment         95,283 
Adjusted net income$6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092 $5,596 
      
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:     
Net income (loss) (GAAP)$6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092 $(90,079)
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):     
Provision for income taxes 1,387  1,200  1,251  1,086  (917)
Provision for credit losses 1,785  366  107  108  3,527 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$9,941 $8,214 $7,924 $7,286 $(87,469)
      
Adjusted earnings per share:     
Weighted average common shares - basic 62,597  62,548  62,443  62,389  62,254 
Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,755  62,713  62,576  62,420  62,330 
      
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $(1.45)
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10 $(1.45)
      
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.09 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10 $0.09 
      
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:     
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		$0.16 $0.13 $0.13 $0.12 $(1.41)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		$0.16 $0.13 $0.13 $0.12 $(1.41)
      
Adjusted return on average assets:     
Total average assets$7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433 $7,695,080 
      
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.32% -4.68%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.32% 0.29%
      
Adjusted return on average equity:     
Total average equity$744,187 $745,225 $747,850 $750,678 $751,070 
      
Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.64% 3.57% 3.51% 3.25% -47.97%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.64% 3.57% 3.51% 3.25% 2.98%



Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:     
Total average equity$744,187 $745,225 $747,850 $750,678 $751,070 
Less: average goodwill (113,525) (113,525) (113,525) (113,525) (113,525)
Less: average other intangible assets (1,513) (1,636) (1,761) (1,886) (2,006)
Total average tangible equity$629,149 $630,064 $632,564 $635,267 $635,539 
      
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.36% 4.28% 4.21% 3.89% 3.33%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.36% 4.28% 4.21% 3.89% 3.58%
      
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:     
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786 $126,551 
Non-recurring transactions:     
Goodwill impairment         (97,370)
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786 $29,181 
      
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.62% 1.59% 1.55% 1.55% 6.58%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.62% 1.59% 1.55% 1.55% 1.52%
      
Adjusted efficiency ratio:     
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786 $29,181 
      
Net interest income (GAAP)$35,843 $34,042 $32,612 $32,446 $33,276 
Total non-interest income (GAAP) 4,991  4,562  4,873  4,626  5,806 
Non-recurring transactions:     
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure         392 
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$40,834 $38,604 $37,485 $37,072 $39,474 
      
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 75.66% 78.72% 78.86% 80.35% 323.81%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 75.66% 78.72% 78.86% 80.35% 73.92%



Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Adjusted net income:   
Net income (loss) (GAAP)$26,075  $(86,667)
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:   
Net effect of sale and call of securities    12,876 
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure    6,678 
Goodwill impairment    95,283 
Adjusted net income$26,075  $28,170 
    
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:   
Net income (loss) (GAAP)$26,075  $(86,667)
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):   
Provision for income taxes 4,924   5,891 
Provision for credit losses 2,366   6,226 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$33,365  $(74,550)
    
Adjusted earnings per share:   
Weighted average common shares - basic 62,508   62,444 
Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,716   62,444 
    
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.42  $(1.39)
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.42  $(1.39)
    
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.42  $0.45 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.42  $0.45 
    
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:   
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.53  $(1.19)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.53  $(1.19)
    
Adjusted return on average assets:   
Total average assets$7,648,846  $7,878,292 
    
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.34%  -1.10%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.34%  0.36%
    
Adjusted return on average equity:   
Total average equity$747,002  $824,317 
    
Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.49%  -10.51%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 3.49%  3.42%
    
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:   
Total average equity$747,002  $824,317 
Less: average goodwill (113,525)  (186,685)
Less: average other intangible assets (1,700)  (2,209)
Total average tangible equity$631,777  $635,423 
    
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.18%  -13.64%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.18%  4.43%



Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:   
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$120,630  $215,151 
Non-routine transactions:   
Goodwill impairment    (97,370)
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$120,630  $117,781 
    
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.58%  2.73%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.58%  1.50%
    
Adjusted efficiency ratio:   
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$120,630  $117,781 
    
Net interest income (GAAP)$134,943  $142,594 
Total non-interest income (GAAP) 19,052   (1,993)
Non-routine transactions:   
Net effect of sale and call of securities    18,135 
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance contract restructure    965 
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$153,995  $159,701 
    
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 78.33%  153.02%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 78.33%  73.75%


