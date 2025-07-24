Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) Eliminates Variable Rate Debt and Finalizes Capital Structure Cleanup

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a pioneer in AI-driven retail technology, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to long-term shareholder value. As of today, the Company confirms that all variable rate debt associated with the DESPAC process has been fully resolved and extinguished.

This achievement marks the culmination of a strategic initiative that has been central to Alpha Modus’ financial philosophy over the past six months: preserving the integrity of the company’s capital structure and avoiding the use of dilutive derivative instruments that erode shareholder confidence.

“We’ve been very clear with the market—we will not jeopardize our vision or shareholder value through toxic financing,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “Today’s announcement reflects our steadfast commitment to that principle. We now operate with a fully streamlined capital structure—clear, investor-aligned, and built to support long-term value creation.”

With a clean cap table and no third-party variable rate debt overhang, Alpha Modus enters its next phase of expansion with enhanced appeal to institutional investors, strategic partners, and shareholders focused on long-term value creation.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is redefining the retail experience through its patented AI technologies, intelligent kiosks, and targeted consumer engagement tools. By integrating innovation with infrastructure, Alpha Modus is unlocking new monetization pathways for retailers and fintech providers alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

