Actelis Networks Books Mobile Infrastructure Connectivity Order from a Multi-National European Group Member for GigaLine Backhaul Technology

FREMONT, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a new order from a member of a large Pan European Telecom Group for its GigaLine technology to support mobile base station backhaul requiring gigabit communication over long distances.

This order addresses critical mobile infrastructure connectivity challenges and establishes the foundation for potential large-scale network modernization programs across the carrier's European service territories. The GigaLine solution enables the carrier to provide reliable gigabit-grade connectivity to remote mobile base stations where traditional fiber deployment is impractical or cost-prohibitive.

"This new win follows our excellent track record in helping European networks connect and be cyber hardened," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "European telecom operators are facing demand for mobile infrastructure support as they expand 5G coverage to underserved areas. Our GigaLine solutions enable carriers to provide gigabit backhaul connectivity to mobile base stations over existing infrastructure and long distances, eliminating the need for costly fiber deployments while providing reliable and high-quality service."

The GigaLine technology leverages Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened technology to deliver fiber-grade performance over existing infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment of mobile backhaul services in challenging rural environments where traditional solutions would require extensive and expensive new construction.

