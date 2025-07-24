Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd Exports New Generation Automated Precision Vision Spray Painting Robots to South Korea

Shenzhen, China, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company” or “Lianhe Sowell”), a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, today announced the successful export and commissioning of 10 sets of its new generation automated precision vision Spray Painting Robots (the “Spray-Painting Robots”) to South Korean client MM Motors Co., Ltd. (“MM Motors”), building on its July 10, 2025 delivery of next-generation automated precision vision Spray-Painting Robots to Mercedes-Benz Asia’s Body & Paint Center in Beijing.





(Lianhe Sowell’s Spray-Painting Robots Operational at MM Motors-Operated Mercedes-Benz 4S Service Center in South Korea)

The first shipment of Lianhe Sowell’s Spray-Painting Robots has been installed and is fully operational at a Mercedes-Benz 4S service center in South Korea.

Lianhe Sowell’s Spray-Painting Robots feature the Company’s independently developed high-precision 3D vision recognition system and AI dynamic path planning technology, enabling real-time surface scanning, optimized spray trajectories and millimeter-level accuracy. Compared with traditional manual spraying, they reduce paint waste, lower volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions and boost throughput, delivering sustainable, high-quality production.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.sowellrobot.com/

