Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd Wins Procurement Bids Across Medical and Test Instrument Sectors

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company”), a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, today announced that it has secured two new procurement bids, demonstrating continued market recognition of the Company’s capabilities in both medical rehabilitation systems and high-precision electronic testing instrumentation.

Under the notifications of award, the Company won a bid to supply its lower limb joint rehabilitation device, a mechanical-assisted system designed to support postoperative recovery and improve joint mobility, to Shenzhen First People’s Hospital, a leading Class III Grade A hospital in China. The device features touchscreen and rotary controls, Bluetooth connectivity, a large LCD display, voice guidance, intelligent torque protection, a stable dual-rod limb support design, wide-range adjustability, and smooth, continuously variable motion settings suitable for different rehabilitation stages.

The Company also secured a bid to provide its ionic contamination tester, used to measure ionic residues on printed circuit boards and electronic assemblies, to the Electronic Engineering Institute of the China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP). The instrument integrates high-precision conductivity and temperature sensing, 24-bit ADC data acquisition, temperature-controlled measurement, real-time curve display, automated contamination calculations, touchscreen operation, system safety interlocks, emergency protection, and full alarm and event logging to support reliability assessment in advanced electronics.

“We are pleased to be selected by these prestigious institutions to provide our solutions. Securing these two awards—from a premier Class III Grade A hospital and a nationally renowned research institute—demonstrates strong market recognition of our capabilities in both medical rehabilitation technologies and high-precision testing equipment,” said Mr. Yue Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. “We remain committed to innovation and to delivering intelligent, reliable solutions that support hospitals, laboratories, and industrial partners across multiple sectors.”

About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.sowellrobot.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “plan” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

