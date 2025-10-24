Lianhe Sowell Recognized as a “Specialized and Innovative Little Giant” Enterprise by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company” or “Lianhe Sowell”), a leading provider of industrial vision and robotics solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Shenzhen Sowell Technology Development Co., Ltd has been officially recognized as one of Shenzhen’s Seventh Batch of “Specialized and Innovative Little Giant” Enterprises by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China.

The “Little Giant” designation represents the highest level of recognition for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China that demonstrate outstanding performance in specialization, refinement, innovation, and market leadership. This selection highlights the Company’s technological excellence in AI-powered machine vision, industrial automation, and intelligent manufacturing systems, as well as its contribution to the advancement of China’s high-end equipment sector through continuous innovation.

The official announcement was released by the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprises, which published the 2025 list of newly certified and re-evaluated “Little Giant” enterprises. The recognition follows a comprehensive review process conducted by MIIT to identify high-quality SMEs driving innovation and industrial transformation.

“This national-level recognition affirms our long-term strategy of integrating artificial intelligence with precision automation,” said Mr. Yue Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. “It reflects our growing leadership in industrial vision and our commitment to developing efficient, sustainable, and intelligent solutions that empower global manufacturing clients.”

About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.sowellrobot.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “plan” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

