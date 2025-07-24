Tenable Unveils AI-Powered Breakthrough in Vulnerability Prioritization

COLUMBIA, Md., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced the next evolution of its industry-leading Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) to sharpen precision and focus on risks that pose the greatest threat. Powered by generative AI, enriched threat intelligence and context-aware scoring, Tenable VPR enables organizations to quickly understand vulnerability impact, weaponization and precise remediation actions.

While static Common Vulnerability Scoring System ( CVSS ) broadly flags 60% of vulnerabilities as high or critical, Tenable VPR narrowed this to a focused 3% at its launch in 2019. With these latest AI-driven enhancements, Tenable VPR delivers twice the clarity and precision by leveraging real-time data to pinpoint the critical 1.6% of vulnerabilities that represent actual business risk. These efficiency gains, combined with enhanced explainability and contextualization, translate to faster mean-time-to-remediation, optimized resources, and strategically aligned security efforts with organizational priorities.

“Our biggest problem was noise. We had thousands of vulnerabilities, and no clear way to know which ones posed a genuine threat,” said Jorge Orchilles, senior director, Readiness and Proactive Security, Verizon. “Tenable VPR changed that by showing us what attackers are actually exploiting right now. It lets us focus our resources on the handful of issues that truly matter, which has made a real, measurable difference in how quickly we can get critical patches out.”

“We’re taking our game-changing Tenable VPR to the next level with these AI-powered enhancements,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “Tenable VPR brings an unmatched precision and depth of threat intelligence, context and explainability to cyber operations. With these critical insights at their fingertips, organizations can clearly visualize why an exposure matters, where they are vulnerable and how to close their priority risks.”

In addition to hyper-focused risk prioritization, key enhancements to Tenable VPR include:

AI-powered insights and explainability: VPR insights provide instant clarity, helping users quickly grasp why an exposure matters, how it’s been weaponized by threat actors, and receive clear, actionable mitigation guidance. AI-generated threat summaries and remediation insights help users quickly understand real-world risks and next steps.

Enhanced filtering, querying and metadata help organizations understand and prioritize vulnerabilities based on real-world threats to their specific industry and region, ensuring critical exposures relevant to the business are addressed first.

More information on Tenable Vulnerability Management is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/vulnerability-management

Join the upcoming Tenable webinar titled " Tenable Announces AI-Powered Breakthrough in Vulnerability Prioritization " on August 19, 2025 at 10 am BST and 11 am ET.

