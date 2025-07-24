Goosehead Insurance and Baird & Warner Real Estate Forge Strategic Franchise Partnership to Accelerate the Homebuying Experience

WESTLAKE, Texas and CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. , (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency, has formed a strategic franchise partnership with Baird & Warner Real Estate , one of the largest privately held real estate companies in the United States and the leading independent broker in Illinois. This franchise collaboration, which has been named Adaptive Insurance Agency, redefines the real estate and insurance landscape by seamlessly integrating the option of purchasing insurance services into the homebuying process, delivering unparalleled convenience and value to clients.

Now directly built into client offerings during the real estate transaction process through the Adaptive brand name, Goosehead Insurance’s solutions provide Baird & Warner clients with the choice to purchase insurance through access to a broad portfolio of insurance carriers, along with expert guidance to secure the right coverage at the right price.

“This partnership with Baird & Warner builds on the foundation of our business, putting the client at the center of our universe,” said Mark Jones Jr., Chief Financial Officer at Goosehead Insurance. “By combining our proprietary tools and technology with their trusted real estate expertise, we’re delivering a streamlined homebuying experience for clients in Illinois — removing a major pain point in the process.”

This integration significantly eases the burden on homebuyers by offering a convenient, one-stop solution for comparing and purchasing home insurance. By making it more streamlined to shop for and buy home insurance directly within the homebuying process, clients can save time, reduce stress and make informed decisions with greater ease.

“Our focus has always been on providing exceptional, client-first solutions and making the process of buying and selling a home easier,” said Dave Mueller, a Senior Vice President within the Baird & Warner organization. “Goosehead Insurance mirrors our commitment to innovation and client advocacy. Our ability to offer their extensive array of insurance options, combined with their high-touch approach through Adaptive, brings a unique and indispensable value to our agents and their clients.”

To learn more, visit Adaptive Insurance Agency

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

About Baird & Warner Real Estate

Established in 1855, family-owned Baird & Warner is Chicagoland’s largest independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation and integrity for more than 170 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner is a 10-time Chicago Tribune Top Workplace award winner, and with more than 2,000 broker associates in 25 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, insurance, and relocation services, it ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.

PR Contact: Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com