2X Appoints Amber Tobias as SVP of Corporate Development, Accelerating Strategic M&A Initiatives and Integration Excellence

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, the leader in subscription-based go-to-market services, today announced the appointment of Amber Tobias as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. With over 10 years of corporate development and M&A experience at private equity portfolio companies, Tobias brings proven expertise in end-to-end acquisition processes, strategic integration, and building scalable inorganic growth strategies from the ground up.

Tobias joins 2X at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates its strategic acquisition program following recent investments from Insight Partners and successful integrations of StraightArrow and Intelligent Demand, and strategic investment in Get Levrg. Her appointment reinforces 2X's commitment to executing a disciplined M&A strategy that expands service capabilities, deepens market expertise, and strengthens technology partnerships.

Driving Strategic Growth Through Proven M&A Leadership

In her role as SVP of Corporate Development, Tobias will lead 2X's strategic acquisition initiatives, overseeing target identification, deal execution, and post-acquisition integration. Her extensive experience managing complex transactions and challenging market dynamics positions her to accelerate 2X's inorganic growth strategy while ensuring seamless integration of acquired capabilities into the company's scalable managed services model.

"Amber's appointment comes at exactly the right time in 2X's evolution," said Dom Colasante, CEO of 2X. "She's worked across private equity and PE-backed portfolio companies and has an outstanding track record of creating great outcomes for acquired company employees, customers, and platform acquirers. Her expertise in building inorganic growth strategies and gaining strong organizational buy-in will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and market presence through strategic acquisitions."

Extensive Private Equity and Integration Experience

Prior to joining 2X, Tobias served as Head of Corporate Development at FluentStream, a growth-stage SaaS company and PSG portfolio company, where she executed the company's programmatic M&A strategy and led end-to-end acquisition processes. Her experience spans multiple private equity environments, including roles at Aspirion (formerly backed by Aquiline Capital Partners), Illuminate Education (formerly backed by Insight Partners), and as an M&A Associate at specialty investment firm Nadavon Capital Partners.

"I'm excited to join the 2X team and contribute to the company's impressive growth trajectory," said Tobias. "2X has built something truly special with their innovative subscription-based go-to-market services, and their recent strategic acquisitions demonstrate a thoughtful approach to expanding capabilities while maintaining service excellence. I look forward to working with our world-class investors Recognize Partners and Insight Partners, Dom, and the entire 2X team to identify and execute acquisitions that strengthen 2X's market leadership and create value for clients, employees, and stakeholders. We're eager to partner with businesses that share our values and are looking for a strategic home to scale their next chapter."

Strengthening M&A Capabilities for Continued Growth

The addition of Tobias to 2X's leadership team reflects the company's commitment to building best-in-class corporate development capabilities. Her expertise in integration planning and execution will be particularly valuable as 2X continues to enhance its service portfolio, expand geographic reach, and deepen technology partnerships that bring more value to clients.

Tobias holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Indiana University Bloomington and a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Monterey Bay.

About 2X

2X is the global leader in subscription-based go-to-market services, helping GTM leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its comprehensive managed services delivery model. Building on its foundation as the leader in B2B marketing as a service (MaaS), 2X now provides end-to-end go-to-market solutions including marketing operations and MarTech management, campaign build and optimization, content and creative production, revenue operations, sales technology implementation, and strategic consulting services. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firms Recognize Partners and Insight Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn.

About Recognize

Recognize is a distinguished investor and business builder focused on next-generation Digital Services companies. Headquartered in New York, the firm seeks to back visionary founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams who are building innovative businesses that leverage AI, software, and digital platforms to deliver transformative outcomes to enterprises. Recognize provides deep operational expertise, industry relationships, and strategic capital to drive accelerated growth of these specialized businesses. To learn more, visit www.recognize.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

