Fullmark Energy Appoints Energy Industry Veteran to Chief Financial Officer Delivering Path to Diversified Portfolio Growth

The Fullmark Board Adds a Seat with Utility Industry Executive Underscoring Leadership Expertise

Appointments Demonstrate Momentum as Company Surpasses Milestones Across Multiple Battery Energy Storage Projects in the U.S.

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullmark Energy, a leading independent power producer (IPP) focused exclusively on energy storage, today announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer as well as the addition of a board member. These appointments are intended to send market signals that Fullmark is doubling down on its commitment to power industry customers. The company has been expanding its executive team since its rebrand in May 2025 in service of its vision of expanding energy storage project operational excellence across the U.S.

These hires will help Fullmark increase its commitment to pioneering innovative storage solutions that maximize efficiency and return on investment.

Bruce Thompson has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO), with over 30 years of experience in risk management, structured transactions, finance and origination. Bruce has focused on energy markets since 1996 and renewable energy since 2007, most recently serving as the CFO of Jupiter Power LLC. He has structured and negotiated over 1 GW of renewable hedge agreements, power purchase agreements and REC sales agreements with Fortune 100 corporate energy consumers, federal agencies, utilities and commodity trading companies. Bruce has also been responsible for securing the future revenues of utility-scale wind and solar projects with Lendlease Energy Development LLC and Pioneer Green Energy, and served at executive levels in the retail and wholesale energy space, responsible for connecting wholesale energy trading businesses to emerging electronic exchanges.

Kyle Crowley has been appointed to the Board as a member with over 20 years of experience in the electric and gas utility and power generation industries, and 30 years of M&A experience, leading strategy, large-scale mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures. Most recently, Kyle was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Development at Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC), where he was responsible for the corporate development, corporate financial planning, treasury and insurance functions. Throughout his time, he led over 50 closed transactions with a total equity value of approximately $40 billion, including the acquisitions of Constellation Energy and Pepco Holdings, Inc., and helped grow Exelon from two to six utilities.

"From the start, my goal for Fullmark has been driving high-quality projects that boost grid resilience and value for all stakeholders, and these strategic appointments will accelerate that path,” said Chris McKissack, President & CEO of Fullmark Energy. ”Bruce and Kyle have incredible track records of building business value, developing and implementing impactful top and bottom-line strategies. At Fullmark Energy, we see energy storage as the backbone of a balanced transition, and with data-driven leadership, we're scaling smart and high-quality projects.”

Fullmark Energy, backed by InfraRed Capital Partners, develops, builds, owns and operates standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects across the United States that enhance grid reliability, increase renewable energy integration and create value for all stakeholders. The company currently manages 300 MWh of operating and in-construction projects, with a robust 4 GW development pipeline strategically positioned across multiple U.S. markets. Fullmark's portfolio approach to project development reduces single points of failure through geographic distribution while strengthening revenue profiles through diversified offtake agreements.

Founded in 2018, Fullmark Energy develops, builds, owns and operates energy storage projects across the U.S. The company's holistic asset development and ownership model prioritizes mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with partners and stakeholders to move projects from concept to operations. Fullmark Energy is securely backed by a fund managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, an infrastructure asset manager with $13 billion in equity under management.

