Blockgraph Builds on OnDemand Platform Success with Launch of Collaborative Insights and Geo-Based Audiences

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the privacy-first data collaboration platform for household-based advertising, today launched two powerful new features—Collaborative Insights and Geo-Based Audiences— designed to further fuel its transformation as an industry leading resource for data-driven local advertisers.

Following strong adoption of the Blockgraph OnDemand platform, which debuted in late 2024, these new capabilities are purpose-built to simplify targeting, planning and measurement across Blockgraph’s media partner ecosystem, making sophisticated advertising tools more accessible for advertisers of all sizes. Blockgraph OnDemand is on track for over 200% year-over-year growth with adoption spanning local ad categories including automotive dealerships, retail, political, education, local events marketing and home services.

“Local marketers are often underserved by enterprise-level solutions,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “With these new capabilities, we’re making it easier than ever for local advertisers to measure what matters and activate campaigns with precision—no data science team or complicated setup required.”

Collaborative Insights: Simplifying Measurement for Local Advertisers

Blockgraph’s Collaborative Insights is a turn-key, privacy-safe reporting solution that helps advertisers understand campaign impact in clear business metrics, like return on ad spend, sales lift and store visit lift. It allows local advertisers and media sellers to easily collaborate on campaign performance and sales data, unlocking fast, actionable insights tied to real business outcomes. Built with privacy-safe intelligence, Collaborative Insights drastically simplifies measurement data collaboration and reporting, without a need for expensive setup, custom technology or complex integrations.

Key benefits include:

Outcomes-Based Reporting – Instantly measure campaign outcomes with scalable, automated reporting

Smarter Planning – Collaborate with sellers to benchmark and refine local campaigns.

Speed to Insight – Consistent reporting and automation designed for local marketing teams.

Privacy-Safe By Design – Built-in protections facilitate sharing outcome insights without compromising data security.

“This levels the playing field for local advertisers” said Jason Manningham, CEO at Blockgraph. “Collaborative Insights offers plug-and-play access to always-on insights, helping smaller businesses move quicker and plan smarter so they can prove ROI.”

Collaborative Insights is also available to Blockgraph enterprise customers seeking to standardize, simplify and scale their reporting operations.

Geo-Based Audiences: Easier and Smarter Local Targeting

Geo-Based Audiences gives advertisers a simple way to reach real households in specific ZIP codes, cities, or custom regions using deterministic household-level data—without requiring their own CRM list or reliance on imprecise IP signals.

Marketers can define audiences by specific location and activate with confidence knowing the segments are built from verified data—not probabilistic guesswork.

Key Benefits:

No Set Up Required – Go live without uploading first-party data or configuring segments.

Verified Audiences – Built from household deterministic data—not proxies.

Flexible Geography – Build audiences by DMA, ZIP, or hyperlocal zones.

Confidence without Complexity– Avoid the inaccuracies and complexities of IP-based targeting.

“This is local targeting made simple,” Manningham added. “Marketers can finally activate with the precision of national tools—without the technical burden.”

Fueling the Future of Local Advertising

With these launches, Blockgraph OnDemand continues to deliver on its mission to make local advertising even easier and more effective–providing a one-stop solution to plan, activate, and measure campaigns with confidence–all backed by the same privacy-first infrastructure trusted by the nation’s largest media companies.

“At Comcast Advertising, we’re committed to driving innovation that delivers real business outcomes for our clients,” says Dawn Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer at Comcast Advertising. “As an early adopter of Blockgraph OnDemand, we’re proud to lead solutions that make advanced measurement and precision targeting more accessible to advertisers of all sizes. These capabilities not only elevate our ability to serve local businesses—they also reflect our broader mission to lead with data, insights, and impact.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a leading privacy-centric identity and data collaboration platform designed to fuel the future of connected TV advertising. By enabling secure, privacy-focused household identity resolution, the world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies rely on Blockgraph to collaborate with trusted partners—allowing brands and agencies to connect with audiences more effectively, maximizing reach and performance while protecting consumer privacy. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, visit www.blockgraph.co .