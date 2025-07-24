Pediatric Hospitals Market to Hit USD 257.3 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Specialized Childcare and Advanced Pediatric Infrastructure – SNS Insider

Austin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Hospitals Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Pediatric Hospitals Market was valued at USD 159.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 257.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The U.S. Pediatric Hospitals Market size was USD 44.21 billion in 2023, is expected to surge to USD 68.80 billion by 2032, underscoring growing investments in child healthcare infrastructure.





The pediatric hospitals market is experiencing significant growth due to rising global birth rates, increased healthcare spending, improved access to pediatric specialties, and heightened awareness of childhood diseases. Governments and private institutions are investing heavily in modernizing pediatric facilities, with a focus on early diagnostics, specialized treatments, and digital health integration.

Furthermore, technological innovations in neonatal and pediatric intensive care, alongside growing prevalence of pediatric chronic conditions such as asthma, obesity, and diabetes, are propelling demand for specialized pediatric services globally.

Segment Analysis

By Therapeutic Area:

Respiratory conditions accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023, by revenue, with a market share of 21%. High prevalence of diseases including asthma, bronchiolitis, and RSV infection in infants and children is the key reason for the growth of this market segment. Specialist pediatric pulmonology units and respiratory therapy services have helped in the development of this category.

By Type:

In 2023, the for-profit independent pediatric hospitals owned the largest market share of 40%. They have succeeded because of their quick investment in the latest infrastructure, smarter incentives to doctors, and faster uptake of new treatment protocols. These hospitals are typically associated with top-tier research facilities and offer the most specialized care.

Regional Analysis

The North American region held the largest market share in 2023 owing to an organized healthcare system, sustained funding by federal and private organizations, and widespread availability of children’s hospitals. The U.S. is strongest in the region and is home to world-class institutions like Boston Children’s Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital, which provide care along with pioneering pediatric research.

The fastest growing region over the forecast period will be Asia Pacific. Faster urbanization, growing awareness for health and growing paediatric population in countries like India and China are driving the market growth. Government investments in pediatric facilities and cooption with private sector are increasing service site distribution and increasing all-site pediatric care capacity.

Recent Developments

February 2025, Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center announced plans for a USD 5 billion children's health campus in Dallas, Texas. That investment will include several specialty centers and is designed to help meet the growing need for children’s medical services.

September 2024, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a new USD 1.2 billion program to improve access to pediatric mental health services across the country, amidst the dire need for mental health professionals for children.

June 2024, Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio unveiled a new behavioral health pavilion specifically for children and young adults, allowing easier access to early mental health intervention and family support services.

Pediatric Hospitals Market Segmentation

By Type

Publicly/Government-Owned

Not-for-profit privately Owned

For-profit privately Owned

By Therapeutic Area

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Allergy & Immunology

Oncology

Respiratory

Anesthesiology

Other Therapeutic Area





