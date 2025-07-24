High Roller Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced that the Company will host a conference call regarding its second quarter 2025 financial results and business update on August 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-407-6176 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or +1 201-689-8451 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference ID# is 13755026.

Participating on the call will be Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies, Adam Felman, Chief Financial Officer, and Seth Young, Chief Strategy Officer, who will discuss second quarter financial highlights and upcoming corporate developments for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Management will also be available for a Q&A session during the call after Company remarks.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039