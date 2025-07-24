Mark Cuban Foundation and Who We Play For Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Melbourne Teens

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High school students in Melbourne have the chance to get hands-on experience with artificial intelligence through a free AI Bootcamp launched by the Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Who We Play For and Groundswell Startups. Applications close September 30.

This event brings the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to the Space Coast. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Who We Play For and Groundswell Startups, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Melbourne on November 1st, 8th, and 15th is hosted and staffed by Groundswell Startups and Who We Play For, two organizations dedicated to fostering innovation, growth, and opportunity on the Space Coast.

Who We Play For, a nonprofit organization committed to preventing sudden cardiac death in young people by providing affordable and accessible heart screenings. Founded in memory of Rafe Maccarone, a local student-athlete who lost his life to sudden cardiac arrest in 2007, the organization works tirelessly to ensure that no family, team, or community has to experience a similar loss. Through partnerships with schools, sports clubs, and community organizations, Who We Play For brings non-invasive heart screenings to youth across the country while raising awareness about the importance of early detection and advocating for increased access to life-saving resources.

Groundswell Startups, founded in 2016, is a non-profit incubator and coworking space bringing concepts to life and accelerating scalability for businesses ranging from tech to manufacturing in Florida’s Space Coast and around the Southeast region.

“This partnership reflects what Groundswell was built to do," said Groundswell Co-Founder Bud Deffebach. "Events like these empower the next generation of tech innovators to understand and utilize AI. We are proud to join with the Mark Cuban Foundation in providing this experience to local students.”

This partnership is one of more than 25 selected to host camps across the U.S. and the only event hosted in Florida.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation and Groundswell Startups to share insights on artificial intelligence and the importance of early exposure to emerging technologies. This partnership is a great opportunity to showcase how AI is driving meaningful impact in our work here at Who We Play For, and we are proud to bring the AI Bootcamp to our hometown,” said Who We Play For Technical Director, Klynton Holmes.

There are just 9 weeks left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance—submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Who We Play For

WWPF represents every young person who lost their life to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Our fight is to ensure that other families, teams, and communities will never know that pain.

On our mission to eliminate preventable sudden cardiac death in the young through affordable heart screenings, WWPF has screened over 450,000 youth across more than 500 communities throughout the United States. As a result of WWPF's screening program, more than 450 youth with life threatening heart conditions have received immediate, life-saving medical intervention and thousands more are now aware of cardiac abnormalities that may increase their risk for SCA later in life.

Alongside the world's leaders in pediatric cardiology, our vision is to elevate the standard of care for ALL youth, no matter their level of athletics, socio-economic status or geographical location.

About Groundswell Startups

Groundswell, a nonprofit high-tech incubator in Florida's Space Coast, serves as a hub that unites founders, mentors, investors, and trusted support services. Our mission is simple yet powerful: to envelop entrepreneurs in a supportive ecosystem abundant with resources. We pave the way for company building, industry disruption, and scalable growth. At Groundswell, we believe in empowering startups with the essential network and resources to thrive in the heart of the Space Coast's innovation landscape. Learn more or find support for your startup idea at www.swellstartups.com.