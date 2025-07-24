Berlin Packaging’s Studio One Eleven Unveils Newly Relaunched Website, Showcasing Innovative Packaging Designs from Across the Globe

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio One Eleven®, the design and innovation engine of Berlin Packaging, has launched a newly redesigned website that highlights bold, creative packaging innovations from its nine studio locations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The refreshed site offers a sleek, modern interface and intuitive navigation, creating a streamlined experience for users exploring the Studio’s extensive portfolio. For the first time, the site integrates work from Studio One Eleven’s European teams, providing a truly global view of the firm’s award-winning capabilities.

“We set out to create a platform that reflects the energy and ambition of our design teams around the world,” said Andrew Sanguinet, VP of Business Development at Studio One Eleven. “This new site lets visitors explore the breadth of our work—from smart structural designs to beautifully branded packaging—across every market we serve.”

Key Features of the New Site:

Global Portfolio: A curated showcase of standout packaging solutions from Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

A curated showcase of standout packaging solutions from Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Streamlined UX: Faster load times, mobile-optimized layouts, and cleaner navigation for a seamless browsing experience on desktop and mobile platforms.

Faster load times, mobile-optimized layouts, and cleaner navigation for a seamless browsing experience on desktop and mobile platforms. Immersive Case Studies: Real-world packaging stories that highlight the challenges, design thinking, and results behind each project



To explore the new website and discover how Studio One Eleven can help transform your brand’s packaging, visit https://studio111design.com.

About Studio One Eleven

Studio One Eleven is Berlin Packaging’s in-house design and innovation studio. With multidisciplinary teams spanning nine locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, the Studio offers full suite of strategy, research, design, engineering and sustainability consultation services. From insight to execution, Studio One Eleven helps brands elevate their packaging, engage consumers, and lead in the marketplace.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers.

For more information, contact:

Celeste Osborne, Sr. Manager Content Strategy, Berlin Packaging

Email: celeste.osborne@berlinpackaging.com

Website: https://studio111design.com