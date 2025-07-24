Second Century Ventures Announces 9 Companies for 2025 REACH Commercial Scale-Up Program

Chicago, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and the most active global real estate technology fund, announced today the acceptance of nine companies to the 2025 REACH Commercial program. This is the seventh cohort dedicated to scaling solutions for commercial real estate. The REACH Commercial program was launched in 2019.

The companies selected for the 2025 REACH Commercial program represent a diverse range of solutions, including innovations in:

Workflow management,

Property ownership,

Investment strategies,

Digital sales and leasing,

Carbon reduction, and

Building operations.

Collectively, these startups have raised more than $35 million in funding and employ over 100 individuals worldwide.

“The companies selected for this year’s REACH Commercial program are driving innovation across the commercial real estate ecosystem. For the first time, the 2025 cohort also includes construction technology solutions,” said Dave Garland, managing partner at Second Century Ventures. “By investing in and supporting these forward-thinking companies, we’re equipping commercial and construction real estate professionals with cutting-edge technologies to streamline operations, make smarter decisions, and deliver greater value to their clients. We’re excited to see how these solutions will help transform the industry.”

Companies accepted to the 2025 REACH Commercial program are as follows:

1031 Specialists: specialists that facilitate 1031 exchanges nationwide, helping clients defer capital gains taxes through compliant, efficient, and expertly managed real estate transactions.

BreatheEV: a platform that enables EV drivers to reserve charging spots in advance, guaranteeing availability and convenience while supporting infrastructure reliability for property owners and operators.

Caltana: AI-powered platform that automates pricing and analytics for commercial real estate, delivering faster, more accurate, and cost-effective pricing for both property owners and service providers.

Connexus: end-to-end procurement platform that streamlines vendor management, SOW creation, bid leveling, and insurance compliance for organizations seeking efficient and scalable sourcing workflows.

Forty5Park: valuation and underwriting platform that supports investment and asset management, reducing costs by up to 80% while saving time and improving accuracy across deal workflows.

Packsmith: logistics platform that transforms underused suburban properties into AI-driven, tech-enabled distribution hubs optimized for speed, cost, and network scalability.

PredictAP: patented AI-powered solution that automates invoice ingestion and coding for real estate accounts payable, nuanced GL coding, allocations and data insights.

REKalibrate: AI-driven customer data platform that helps commercial office owners convert tenant and building data into actionable insights that boost revenue, satisfaction, and retention.

Verv Energy: hardware and software solution that captures granular HVACR data in real time, enabling intelligent unit-level monitoring, diagnostics, and control to reduce energy costs and increase uptime.

“The 2025 REACH Commercial cohort represents some of the most innovative companies in the real estate space today,” said Bob Gillespie, managing partner of REACH Commercial. “These innovators are tackling some of the industry’s biggest challenges: reducing carbon emissions, advancing AI and big data, and introducing solutions for EV charging, workflow management, and payment processing. These companies are on the leading edge of what’s next in commercial real estate, and we’re excited to support their growth and industry impact.”

REACH offers a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH and how you can get involved, visit nar-reach.com.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association’s membership and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.