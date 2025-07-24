SEALSQ and Wecan Highlight Strategic Advantages of Quantum Readiness to Empower Swiss Banks and Insurers

Geneva, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the strategic advantages that Swiss financial institutions can gain by adopting quantum technologies early, particularly through SEALSQ’s ongoing cooperation with Wecan, a Swiss-based provider of secure digital infrastructure for financial institutions.

Quantum computing is rapidly emerging as a foundational technology poised to reshape and transform the global financial system. As traditional systems reach their computational limits in areas such as risk modeling, option pricing, and fraud detection, quantum algorithms are expected to deliver exponential improvements in processing speed and analytical power. Swiss banks and insurance firms, long respected for their precision and security standards, are uniquely positioned to leverage these advances.

“Swiss banks and insurers operate at the highest global standards, and quantum technologies will help them stay there,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Our partnership with Wecan ensures that the foundations of trust, privacy, and compliance are not only preserved but significantly strengthened in a post-quantum era.”

“Quantum is no longer a distant concept, it’s a near-future infrastructure opportunity,” said Vince Pignon, CEO of Wecan. By investing now, Swiss institutions can secure first-mover advantages, redefine how risk is managed, and enhance their cyber-resilience in the face of increasingly complex threats.”

One of the most promising areas is stochastic simulation, where quantum computing can dramatically accelerate calculations used to price derivatives, measure value at risk, and forecast liquidity needs. These tasks, which require vast computational power when uncertainty is multidimensional, can be optimized with Quantum Monte Carlo methods and Quantum Amplitude Estimation.

In parallel, financial fraud is evolving into dynamic, adaptive behavior patterns spread across vast transaction networks. Traditional models are struggling to keep up. Quantum machine learning techniques offer the ability to map this data into high-dimensional spaces, uncovering anomalies that often are undetectable by classical systems.

To support this evolution, SEALSQ is working closely with Wecan to develop quantum-ready cybersecurity solutions that secure critical infrastructure and ensure regulatory compliance. Wecan’s secure communication and compliance platforms, already trusted by over 100 financial institutions, are being integrated with SEALSQ’s post-quantum cryptographic chips, paving the way for a secure transition into the quantum era.

As part of this transformation, Wecan is also advancing tokenized compliance frameworks through the Wecan Token, a decentralized credential system designed to streamline auditability, identity, and permissions across financial ecosystems. By embedding quantum-resilient security standards from SEALSQ at the core of the Wecan processes, both companies are enabling a next-generation layer of digital trust for the financial industry and beyond.

“The Wecan Token is our response to the financial industry’s need for secure, programmable compliance,” said Mr. Moreira. “By combining the optimization of KYC and KYB compliance processes with post-quantum security, we’re not just preparing for the future, we’re helping financial institutions own it.”

About Wecan

Wecan is a Swiss-based technology provider offering secure data sharing, messaging, and compliance solutions. Its platform is used by private banks, independent asset managers, and trustees across Switzerland and Europe, delivering digital trust across highly regulated industries.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

