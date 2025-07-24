Clear Street Launches Specialty Finance Franchise with the Addition of Mickey Schleien

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Mickey Schleien, CFA, as Managing Director and Senior Analyst, leading equity research coverage of Business Development Companies (BDCs) and Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) closed-end funds. He will report to Director of Research Mara Goldstein.

Mr. Schleien brings three decades of capital markets experience to Clear Street, with deep expertise in BDCs and CLOs. He joins the firm from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., where he spent more than 18 years producing comprehensive research coverage across the BDC and CLO fund sectors. Prior to that, Mr. Schleien held senior research positions at several prestigious financial institutions, including Lehman Brothers, UBS, James Capel (HSBC) and Morgan Stanley.

Mara Goldstein, Director of Research at Clear Street, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mickey to our equity research team, where his extensive experience and deep understanding of BDCs and CLO funds will be invaluable. Mickey’s long-standing tenure in the space, along with his well-established relationships and sharp investment analysis, enhances our ability to serve clients—particularly as this sector plays a vital role in funding the growth of small- and medium-sized businesses. His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional research and insights across key market segments.”

"I'm thrilled to join Clear Street at this exciting time in the firm's growth," said Mr. Schleien. "The combination of Clear Street's innovative technology platform and commitment to excellence in equity research creates a unique opportunity to deliver exceptional value to clients. I look forward to leveraging my BDC and CLO experience, as well as my relationships with institutional investors, management teams, regulators and sector organizations to contribute to the firm's continued success."

Mr. Schleien holds an MBA from Loyola Marymount University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from UCLA. He is also a CFA charter holder.

About Clear Street: