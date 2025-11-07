Clear Street’s Disruptive Technology Conference Convenes this Month in Palm Beach

Invitation-only event features CEOs, investors and innovators across AI, Digital Assets, Fintech and beyond

Keynote speakers Michael Saylor and Eric Trump highlight lineup of thought leaders

NEW YORK and PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, will host its Disruptive Technology Conference on November 19–20, 2025, at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Florida.

The two-day, invitation-only event brings together a select group of CEOs, institutional investors and pioneering industry leaders for curated programming that includes 1:1 meetings, panels and fireside chats. Clear Street is also hosting a select group of ETF issuers leading the disruptive technology space, including Rex Financial, GraniteShares and Tidal Financial Group.

More than fifty management teams plan to attend and host 1:1s at the event. These teams span artificial intelligence, digital assets, blockchain and DeFi, fintech, space and geospatial technology, autonomous and electric vehicles and cybersecurity sectors.

Ed Tilly, CEO of Clear Street said, “Clear Street is, from day one, a disruptive technology company, building capital markets infrastructure that processes billions in daily activity and handles tens of billions in client balances on a single, real-time cloud platform. We meet our clients on our platform, where they have the tools and services empowering them through every stage of the trade lifecycle. This event is a natural extension of our service model and our mission, as we continue to help clients discover and pursue new opportunities in the capital markets.”

This year’s keynote will be delivered by Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading business intelligence company and one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at American Bitcoin Corporation (Nasdaq: ABTC) and Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, will deliver a special address during lunch.

A select list of attending companies includes:

American Bitcoin (Nasdaq: ABTC)

Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT)

Blockchain.com

CleanSpark Inc.(Nasdaq: CLSK)

Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN)

Galaxy (Nasdaq: GLXY)

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ)

Parataxis

ProCap BTC (Nasdaq: PCAP)

SOL Strategies (Nasdaq: STKE)

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT)

Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR)

Upexi (Nasdaq: UPXI)

WhiteFiber (Nasdaq: WYFI)

Foundation Robotics Labs





Media Contact:

press@clearstreet.io

About Clear Street: