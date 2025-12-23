Alex Lawton Joins Clear Street’s UK Management Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street” or the “Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale, today announced that Alex Lawton has joined its UK management team. Subject to regulatory approvals, Lawton will take on the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) role for the UK and is based in Clear Street’s London office.

Lawton has been hired with a view to leading the development and execution of Clear Street’s strategy in the region, focusing on sustainable growth, deepening client relationships and expanding the Company’s product footprint.

Ed Tilly, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street, said, “We are excited to welcome Alex to Clear Street’s UK management team. The UK is one of our global growth hubs, and Alex’s leadership and market infrastructure experience will be invaluable as we expand our franchise and continue to provide customers with access and service, all through our cloud-native capital markets platform.”

Lawton brings over 30 years of experience in financial markets and infrastructure. He has led a range of Global Markets divisions at leading investment and custodial banks and advised private equity and fintech firms on investment opportunities, value creation and commercial strategy. Throughout his career, he has focused on client-centric growth, fostering talent and building strong organizational cultures.

Lawton added, “I’m incredibly excited to join Clear Street as we look to further develop our international offering to better serve our clients across geographies, markets and asset classes. Clear Street’s dedication to speed, transparency and scale is exactly the value proposition that institutions and investors are seeking, and I intend to build even further on Clear Street’s presence in the region and beyond.”

Lawton is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, an Associate of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments, and holds a degree in Accountancy Studies from the University of Exeter.

