Clear Street and iConnections Launch Groundbreaking, Premium Partnership for Client Growth

Multi-Year Collaboration Delivers Clear Street Clients Access to iConnections’ Market-Leading, Data-Driven Global Offerings

iConnections’ Events, Network and Fundraising Intelligence Power Growth Strategies for Hedge Fund Managers Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced a multi-year partnership with iConnections , the industry's most advanced and widely adopted digital network for asset managers, allocators and fund managers.

John Levene, Chief Experience Officer of Clear Street, commented, “This partnership delivers a differentiated value proposition to our clients by combining Clear Street’s high-touch services with special access to the iConnections digital platform, fundraising intelligence and global events — where everyone from emerging managers, new launches and established funds go to network, scale and drive their businesses forward. Together, we are an exciting combination of data and service to help Clear Street clients unlock new capital formation opportunities.”

Backed by a worldwide community of more than 6,000 asset managers and allocators, iConnections has become the industry’s central infrastructure for capital formation, uniting data, discovery, meetings and events across North America, Europe and Asia. As the definitive platform for allocator engagement and fundraising intelligence, iConnections delivers the scope, scale and insight that its 26,000 users need to grow with speed and confidence.

Together, Clear Street and iConnections are positioned to deliver one of the industry’s most comprehensive, digitally enabled capital introduction offerings by combining Clear Street’s strong client service culture with the only platform that unifies allocator discovery, digital engagement, meeting management, analytics and global events into a single fundraising ecosystem. The result is enhanced access, deeper insights and greater efficiency for hedge fund managers, transforming capital introduction into a measurable, data-driven growth engine.

Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections, said, “Clear Street’s commitment to hedge fund managers, including emerging managers, aligns directly with iConnections’ mission. Today’s managers need technology-enabled, measurable fundraising, not just relationships. By combining Clear Street’s tech-enabled, service-driven team with our digital platform and global allocator network, we’re creating a more transparent, efficient and scalable path to capital which we believe new and established managers all over the world will be really excited about.”

As part of the partnership, Clear Street clients will also get preferred access to attend iConnections’ Global Alts Series, extending their reach into the influential allocator community in Miami, New York and Singapore as premium members. The partnership also includes access to iConnections’ emerging manager programs, helping managers connect with the right allocators and build long-term capital relationships.

Levene said in closing, “Clear Street and iConnections share a common ethos focused on speed, transparency and scale. Both firms are committed to a unified digital platform that brings together the products, services and data that clients need to operate more efficiently and grow with confidence.”

Learn more at info.clearstreet.io/iconnections .

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

About iConnections:

iConnections is the most efficient and effective network for capital connection. Built for fund managers and allocators, the platform facilitates high-quality relationship building, discovery, and fundraising — all in one place, all year long. By combining powerful technology with deep institutional participation, iConnections helps investment professionals connect with the right partners, at the right time — before, during, and after events. The firm also hosts Global Alts, one of the alternative investment industry’s most influential event series, bringing together thousands of allocators and managers worldwide. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.