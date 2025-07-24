SHEIN Unveils Summer of Sport: Up to 50% Off Activewear and a Spotlight on Its Expanding Activewear Category





TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN is kicking off the season with its first Summer of Sport campaign, helping Canadians stay active and stylish with performance-driven pieces at up to 50 per cent off. Running from July 21 to Aug. 31, the nationwide promotion highlights SHEIN’s growing sportstyle category and reinforces its position as a one-stop destination for versatile, performance-ready fashion that doesn’t compromise on style.

From high-performance leggings and tennis skirts to gym sets, running layers and recovery wear, the collection spans SHEIN’s sport offering across women’s, men’s, curve and kids’ ranges.

“We’re seeing customers blur the lines between function and fashion - and the sport category is one of our fastest-growing in Canada,” said Shirley Yuan, head of marketing at SHEIN Canada. “Whether you’re rallying on the court or just love the crisp, athletic look, our goal is to offer versatile pieces that work for both performance and lifestyle.”

Experience It In Real Life: Tennis Giant x SHEIN Activation in Montreal

To bring the collection to life, SHEIN will host a limited-time activation inside the Tennis Giant retail space at the National Bank Open in Montreal. From July 26 to Aug. 7, shoppers can explore SHEIN’s sport and tennis-inspired styles - perfectly timed with the tournament’s energy and excitement.

While not officially affiliated with the event, the in-person experience offers visitors a chance to feel fabrics, browse curated edits, and receive a free SHEIN gift with purchase, while supplies last.

A rising star: Carson Branstine's appearance over Family Day weekend

Canadian tennis talent Carson Branstine, fresh off a standout performance at Wimbledon qualifiers, will make a special in-store appearance on Sunday, July 27, during Family Day weekend. As a rising star in the sport, she embodies the momentum behind SHEIN’s sportstyle movement, blending athletic performance with effortless style.

Explore SHEIN’s growing sport sub-brands

From functional gear to everyday athleisure, SHEIN offers a dynamic mix of performance-driven and trend-led pieces through its dedicated sport sub-brands:

GLOWMODE : High-performance activewear designed with buttery-soft fabrics and four-way stretch for movement without limits.

: High-performance activewear designed with buttery-soft fabrics and four-way stretch for movement without limits. SHEIN SPORT STUDIO : Accessible, fashion-forward gear made for everything from running to weight training.

: Accessible, fashion-forward gear made for everything from running to weight training. MANFINITY SPORT : Sleek designs tailored for modern workouts, including compression wear, sweat-wicking tees, and joggers.

: Sleek designs tailored for modern workouts, including compression wear, sweat-wicking tees, and joggers. Seamluxe SHEIN Sport : Seamless, sculpting designs that combine next-level comfort with support, ideal for yoga, pilates, and low-impact training.

: Seamless, sculpting designs that combine next-level comfort with support, ideal for yoga, pilates, and low-impact training. Powerista: Bold, trend-led sportstyle pieces designed for the gym and the street - made to empower movement and make a statement.



Whether you're stopping by Tennis Giant during tournament week or shopping online from anywhere in Canada, SHEIN invites you to explore its most dynamic sportstyle collection yet. With standout deals, expanded sub-brand offerings, and a touch of tennis flair, this summer is the perfect time to serve looks - on and off the court. To learn more or shop the collection, visit https://onelink.shein.com/13/4rilpt39zm6y .

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca.