Flashy Fun Announces New Web3 Game ‘Dig It’ - World’s First Viral Gold Game with up to $10M in Gold Rewards as Prizes

Toronto, Canada , July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashy, the leading force at the intersection of finance, culture, and gaming, is proud to announce a groundbreaking sponsorship between Flashy’s gaming division, Flashy Fun, and AuCan Gold Inc. (“AuCan”), a global Real World Asset (“RWA”) tokenised gold resource ecosystem, to launch a new category of entertainment: Play for Gold (“P4G”) online games. The first P4G game in this series is Dig It, a viral mobile-native tap game that fuses play-to-earn mechanics with the excitement of real-world asset ownership.

Flashy Fun

In an industry-first, players will be able to earn up to $10 million in real gold rewards by collecting Nuggets tokens through Dig It and subsequent gold games, including the upcoming AR mobile treasure hunt game, Go For Gold. Nuggets tokens can be converted into gold-backed assets through registered programs, turning digital performance into real-world wealth.

Dig It is designed for the next generation of Web3-native users to be accessible, hyper-addictive, and built to scale virally across social platforms, streaming hubs, and crypto communities. The experience will reward attention, reflexes, and strategy with high-stakes incentives and financial upside. Winners will literally be able to say they struck gold.

“Gold is now something you can acquire through gaming, rather than just mine” said Michael Gord, Co-Founder and CEO of Flashy. “Through Flashy and its sponsorship program with AuCan, we’re democratizing access to gold by turning it into a reward for creativity, skill, and participation. This is gamified finance at its most powerful, and fun.”

Nuggets tokens will serve as the core rewards currency across the entire suite of Flashy x gold games. With redemption mechanics tied to physical reserves and tokenized gold holdings.

This sponsorship reflects Flashy’s broader mission to integrate financial literacy, decentralized infrastructure, and global entertainment. With recent moves into streaming through the acquisition of StoryFire and launch of Flashy Social, karaoke music engagement through the acquisition of BeeMee.Buzz and subsequent rebranding to Flashy Buzz, partnerships with university and college campus ecosystems and a broader play to create a network of engaged users across a wide variety of integrated activities.

Players can earn bonus rewards for early sign up by pre-registering at www.flashy.fun

Dig It is expected to open for play in August 2025, with major crypto streamers and esports influencers already lined up to promote the game launch.

About Flashy

Flashy is a global media, finance, and gaming company building the cultural economy of the internet. With integrated products across DeFi, social streaming, music performance, and gaming, Flashy empowers users to earn, express, and engage in new economies of value creation. Its subsidiaries include Flashy Network, Flashy Fun, Flashy Social, Flashy Buzz, Flashy Finance, and more.

About AuCan Gold

AuCan Gold Inc. is a global exploration, production, and gold management ecosystem that owns, develops and mines its own gold properties. AuCan Gold has over 8,700 hectares in the Abititi, in and around Timmins, Ontario, Canada, with up to 1.5 million oz of gold resources in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, together with a permitted regional processing facility, with future properties under consideration. The AuCan Gold ecosystem also purchases, manages, vaults and trades gold through royalty, streaming and other acquisition programs.

The AuCan Gold ecosystem is creating Real World Asset Tokenised Digital Securities to establish investment grade Web3 programs. Initially there are 2 tokens, a corporate / resource token, AuCan Gold Token, and separately, AuCan Pro Token, a yearly limited supply token that represents a future of 1 ounce of redeemable gold.

For more information, please visit www.aucangold.com

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com







Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.



