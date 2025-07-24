Electrical Switches Market Set for Strong Global Growth as Smart and Traditional Technologies Evolve

Boston, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Electrical Switches: Technologies and Global Markets” is expected to grow from $16.0 billion in 2025 to $20.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the global market for electrical switches, highlighting trends, revenue insights, and growth projections. It segments the market based on switch type, materials, technology, configuration, distribution channels, and applications. The analysis spans the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with a focus on countries such as the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, and India. Additionally, the report explores the emerging technologies influencing the market and provides an overview of the competitive landscape, concluding with profiles of the leading companies shaping the industry.

This report is particularly relevant now as the electrical switch market is experiencing significant momentum driven by rapid urbanization, increased construction activities, and ongoing infrastructure modernization. It provides stakeholders, including construction firms, industrial players, and investors, with a deep dive into market dynamics, offering insights into current trends, growth opportunities, and emerging challenges. With its analysis, the report equips decision-makers with the knowledge needed to innovate and adapt to market shifts in a fast-evolving industry.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Demand for electric vehicles: The rise in EV adoption globally is driving the need for advanced electrical components, including switches that can handle high power loads, ensure safety, and support vehicle automation systems.

Growing infrastructure due to rising urbanization: Rapid urbanization is leading to increased construction of residential and commercial buildings, which in turn boosts the demand for reliable and scalable electrical switch solutions in various sectors.

Adoption of anti-bacterial electrical switches: Health-conscious environments such as hospitals and schools are increasingly using anti-bacterial switches to reduce the spread of germs, especially in high-touch areas, enhancing hygiene and safety.

Construction-specific solutions, installation efficiency, and safety: Builders prefer switches that are easy to install, safe, and compliant with regulations. Features like modularity, fire resistance, and child-proof designs are becoming standard in modern construction projects.

Touchscreen electrical switches and the growth of smart cities: Smart cities rely on digital infrastructure, and touchscreen switches offer sleek, user-friendly interfaces that can be integrated with IoT systems, enabling automation and remote control of lighting and appliances.

Energy-efficient electrical switches: With growing emphasis on sustainability, energy-efficient switches, featuring motion sensors, timers, and dimmers, are gaining in popularity for their role in reducing electricity consumption and lowering utility costs.

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $15.3 billion Market size forecast $20.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Switch Type, Materials, Technology, Configuration, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa). Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Japan, India, South Korea, China Market drivers Demand for EVs.

Interesting facts:

Plastic Materials Lead the Way: Plastic remains the most widely used material in electrical switches, accounting for 70.3% of the global market. Its popularity is driven by its affordability, availability, and widespread use. By the end of 2030, the market value for plastic-based switches is projected to reach over $5.28 billion.

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead: The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the electrical switch market, due to rapid industrial growth, urban expansion, and government support for infrastructure development. China and India are playing a major role in boosting demand across the region.

Future Growth Areas: The market is expected to expand significantly in areas like construction-focused solutions, smart automation, and energy-efficient technologies. This growth is being driven by increasing urbanization and the rise of smart city initiatives around the world.

Emerging startups:

EnOcean builds wireless and self-powered switches specifically for smart building applications.

Nanoleaf produces smart wireless switches that can be used across smart homes.

NOJA Power Switchgear Pty. Ltd. develops electric switches for medium-voltage power distribution networks.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the global market's projected size and growth rate?

The global market for electrical switches was valued at $15.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to $20.8 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Which factors are driving the growth of the global market?

The factors driving the global electrical switch market are the demand for EVs, growing infrastructure due to rising urbanization, and the increased use of antibacterial electrical switches.

Which industry segment will be dominant through 2030?

Through the end of 2030, the commercial/industrial segment will continue to dominate the global market, due to the higher adoption of electric switches across these segments and the rise in non-residential construction worldwide.

Which region has the largest market share?

The Asia-Pacific region is the leading revenue generator for the global market for electrical switches. In 2024, it accounted for $5.3 billion in revenue, representing about 34.5% worldwide. The growth potential of North America and Asia-Pacific is driven by major industry players deriving substantial revenue from these regions, substantial government investments in infrastructure modernization, construction boom, and rapid urbanization, especially across emerging economies such as China and India.

Market leaders include:

ABB

ADOLF WURTH GMBH & CO. KG

EATON

GE VERNOVA

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

LEGRAND

LITTELFUSE INC.

LUTRON

OMRON CORP.

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SALZER ELECTRONICS LTD.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

SIEMENS

TE CONNECTIVITY

