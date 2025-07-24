AKWEL: TURNOVER OF €510.6M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Champfromier, Thursday, July 24, 2025

TURNOVER OF €510.6M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and E-powertrain parts, has recorded, over the first half of 2025, a consolidated turnover of €510.6M.

Consolidated revenue (from January 1 to June 30, 2025)

in €m — unaudited 2025 2024 Variation PCC variation (1) 1st quarter 255.6 263.5 -3.0% -4.0% 2nd quarter 255.0 265.3 -3.9% -2.7% 1st half 510.6 528.8 -3.4% -3.4%

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates

Over the second quarter of 2025, AKWEL recorded a consolidated turnover of €255.0M, which is comparable to that of the previous quarter but down from the second quarter of 2024 by -3.9% as reported and by -2.7% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Turnover for Products and Functions amounted to €497.5M in the first half, down -1.2%. The Decontamination (+15.1%), Fuel (+3.6%) and Cooling (+1.9%) product lines recorded growth, Air (-22.6%) and Mechanisms (-3.9%), exhibited a downward trend.

With investments of €17.5M in the first half of the year and before disbursement of the dividend, the consolidated net cash excluding the impact of lease liabilities amounted to €149.3M as of June 30, 2025.

In view of the changes in activity recorded over the first two quarters of the financial year, AKWEL confirms that it anticipates a decrease in turnover for 2025, but to a lesser extent than in 2024.

The postponement of the general meeting to September 30, 2025 at the latest has been authorized by the Commercial Court of Bourg-en-Bresse. As statutory auditing work on the 2024 accounts is still ongoing, AKWEL will inform the market of the new timeline as soon as possible. Dividends for the 2024 financial year will be paid subsequent to the General Meeting.

An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.

