RENEWAL OF THE TERM OF THE CHAIRMAN

AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF VALLOUREC

Meudon (France), on July 24th, 2025 – The Board of Directors of Vallourec unanimously decided today on the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, to propose the renewal of Mr. Philippe Guillemot’s term of office as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.

His term of office, which will expire at the end of the General Meeting to be held in 2026, will be renewed for a period of four years, subject to shareholder approval.

Angela Minas, Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors, commented:

“In just three years, the ‘New Vallourec plan’, initiated and led by Philippe Guillemot, has been instrumental in the company’s turnaround. This plan restored a future for the Group. Now debt-free and financially sound, Vallourec is delivering strong, profitable, and sustainable growth across all of its markets. We therefore believe it is essential to support this renewed momentum by entrusting Philippe Guillemot with a second term as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.”

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group, commented:

“Today, Vallourec is not only a revitalized industrial flagship but also a deeply transformed one, with strong ambitions to meet the new challenges of the energy market. While maintaining our Value-over-Volume strategy and our premium positioning through a unique innovation capability in our sector, our strategic plan for 2030 and beyond will set ambitious goals in industrial excellence, business development, and value creation for our clients, our employees and our shareholders who place their trust in us.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

