Mark Cuban Foundation Launches 2025 AI Bootcamps

DALLAS, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation today announced significant updates and a nationwide expansion of its free AI Bootcamps, designed to bring advanced artificial intelligence education to underserved high school students and educators. The program will operate in 29 cities across the U.S. this fall, reinforcing the foundation's commitment to closing the digital divide and nurturing future innovators.

Applications are now open for high school students (grades 9–12) and educators interested in the Teacher Bootcamp, a year-long, free professional development initiative. The AI Bootcamps are open to all high school students, and prioritize accepting girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. Applications will be accepted through September 30, 2025.

"As AI becomes an integral part of daily life, it’s essential that all young people have access to this powerful technology," said Mark Cuban, Founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation. "Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities."

The updated curriculum includes hands-on experience with generative AI tools, modules on ethical AI, and specialized tracks covering healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, and future readiness. Participants will complete capstone projects under mentorship from industry professionals. Additionally, each location will now have a dedicated Teacher Fellow to further enhance educational outcomes and community involvement. Applications for the Teacher Fellowship program open in January.

All student bootcamps will take place over three Saturdays (November 1, 8, and 15, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), with meals, transportation assistance, and technology provided at no cost.

Charlotte Dungan, Chief Learning Officer at the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, "By equipping underserved students and educators with practical AI skills and ethical insights, we’re actively working toward equity in education and preparing young people for the future."

Confirmed 2025 Bootcamp Locations:

Arizona: Tempe

California: Mountain View

Colorado: Denver

Connecticut: Hartford

Florida: Melbourne, Miami

Georgia: Atlanta

Illinois: Chicago

Indiana: Fort Wayne, Indianapolis

Iowa: Johnston (Des Moines area)

Kansas: Hutchinson

Michigan: Pontiac

Minnesota: Minneapolis

Missouri: St. Louis

Nebraska: Omaha

New York: New York City

North Carolina: Charlotte, Raleigh

Ohio: Cleveland

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

Rhode Island: Providence

Texas: Houston, Richardson, San Antonio, Plano

Utah: Salt Lake City

Virginia: Richmond

Key local partnerships include Girls Inc. in San Antonio, Miami Dade College in Florida, Electric Works in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Perficient in St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Plano, TX.

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has successfully provided AI education to thousands of students in over 30 cities nationwide. The Teacher Fellowship, which began in March 2025 and runs through May 2026, supports 30 selected educators with stipends, mentorship, and national opportunities to showcase their achievements. Teacher Bootcamps have participants in 48 states and impact over 100,000 students.

Interested students and educators can apply for bootcamps now at markcubanai.org .

Companies interested in hosting a future bootcamp can complete our interest form .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays, underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

