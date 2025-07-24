Victor Ciardelli and Rate Introduce ‘Train Like a Champ,’ a Wellness Series Inspired by Champions and Built for Life’s Biggest Goals

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced the launch of Train Like a Champ, a new in-app wellness initiative featuring professional athletes to inspire users to tackle life’s most significant milestones with the same confidence, discipline, and resilience found in professional sports. This campaign marks the next step in Rate’s evolution, expanding beyond home lending into personal and financial wellness to better support its community’s journey to a better life.

Available exclusively in the Rate App, Train Like a Champ features guided video content from athletes such as UFC champion Julianna Peña, NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, and, coming soon, pickleball pro Grayson Goldin. Topics include strength training, mindfulness, goal-setting, and sleep routines. Each collection is designed to help users develop habits that support not only physical and mental health but also long-term goals, such as financial stability and homeownership.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest goals in a person’s life, and it takes more than just financial readiness. It takes mental focus, emotional resilience, and a clear sense of purpose. That’s what Train Like a Champ delivers: the same mindset and discipline professional athletes use to succeed at the highest level,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “For us, this is personal. It’s about helping people get to a better place physically, financially, and emotionally, so they can live their best life.”

With a deep focus on all things wellness, Train Like a Champ offers a unique, holistic approach that connects everyday well-being with the broader life goals that matter most. Each athlete’s series is structured like a mini-masterclass, combining personal stories with guided routines to build lasting habits. The content is free and available only inside the Rate App.

To celebrate the launch, the first 100 users who download the app through select athlete referral links will be eligible for exclusive giveaways, including Rate merchandise and signed memorabilia.

Recent survey data from Rate shows:

Train Like a Champ was created in direct response to these insights, offering credible coaching and guidance to help users navigate life’s challenges, reduce stress, and live happier, more productive lives.

Content highlights include:

Endurance, strength training, agility, and gratitude (Coming soon) Grayson Goldin: Performance planning and his quest to break the world record for fastest pickleball serve



All athlete content will be featured in the Train Like a Champ hub inside the Rate app. New videos, tips, and behind-the-scenes reels will continue to launch throughout the summer and fall 2025.

To download the Rate app, visit https://www.rate.com/rate-app.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

