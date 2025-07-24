MoonBull Launches Presale Whitelist as Community Interest Surges — Turbo Sees Volume Dip, Coq Inu Rallies

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonBull, a meme coin built on Ethereum, has officially launched its presale whitelist, marking a key milestone ahead of its Stage One offering. With strong early interest from the crypto community, the MoonBull whitelist is now open for participants seeking early access to the project’s token allocation and exclusive rewards.

At the same time, trading activity around established meme coins like Turbo (TURBO) and Coq Inu (COQ) is also drawing attention — with Turbo facing a downturn in volume while Coq Inu posts weekly gains despite daily volatility.

MoonBull Launches Whitelist for Early Supporters Ahead of Stage One

MoonBull ($MOBU) has opened its whitelist registration as part of preparations for its upcoming token presale. The project, built for meme coin enthusiasts and Ethereum-native traders, has attracted early interest due to its limited whitelist capacity and built-in reward structure.

According to MoonBull, users who join the whitelist gain early access to Stage One of the presale along with incentives such as entry at initial pricing tiers, eligibility for staking rewards, bonus token allocations, and private roadmap disclosures.

The registration process involves submitting an email address via the official MoonBull website. Whitelisted users will be notified in advance of the presale launch date and time, giving them preferred access ahead of the public offering.

“This launch is about building a committed early community,” said a representative from the MoonBull team. “We’ve created a reward structure that prioritizes our earliest supporters while maintaining transparency around tokenomics and project goals.”





Turbo Faces Headwinds as Trading Volume Declines

Turbo (TURBO), an ERC-20 token created by digital artist Rhett Mankind in 2023, has experienced a recent drop in trading activity. Priced at $0.004846 at the time of writing, Turbo is down 11.15% over the last 24 hours and 14.16% over the week. Its trading volume has also declined by more than 11%, signaling a cautious market stance.

Despite this, Turbo continues to emphasize its community-first vision and open governance model. Market participants remain alert to whether trading volume will rebound amid broader market shifts.





Coq Inu Sees Weekly Gains Despite Daily Dip

Coq Inu (COQ), a meme token on the Avalanche blockchain, is trading at $0.0000006603 with a 12.41% drop over the past 24 hours. Still, the coin has gained 10.01% over the past week. This performance, amid a 14.37% drop in trading volume, underscores the coin’s continued appeal among its social media-driven community.

Known for its humorous branding and active online presence, Coq Inu continues to grow as a cultural meme asset rather than a tech-first blockchain project.

About MoonBull

MoonBull is a new meme coin project built on the Ethereum network, designed to engage degen traders and meme culture fans through community-first incentives, limited early access programs, and on-chain transparency. The MoonBull presale is divided into multiple stages, with the whitelist phase now underway.

For More Information

Website: https://www.moonbull.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/MoonBullCoin

Twitter: https://x.com/MoonBullX





Contact:

Ayra

support@moonbull.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MoonBull. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e85fb7e-adb8-41d0-9a0c-7e0fd968c71f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9655f014-bf3b-412c-8e74-cc4d058dbef0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2eeeacc-4912-47d8-a045-95f6abc5027e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65e8956c-e820-4f7c-9523-95d460fd96bb