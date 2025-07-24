Phillips Edison & Company Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Increases Full Year Earnings Guidance

CINCINNATI, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today reported financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2025 and increased full year 2025 earnings guidance. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders was $12.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and $39.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, respectively.

Highlights for the Second Quarter and Subsequent

Reported Nareit FFO of $86.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share

Reported Core FFO of $88.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share

The midpoint of increased full year 2025 Nareit FFO guidance represents 6.3% year-over-year growth

The midpoint of increased full year 2025 Core FFO guidance represents 6.0% year-over-year growth

Increased same-center NOI year-over-year by 4.2%

The midpoint of full year 2025 same-center NOI guidance represents 3.35% year-over-year growth

Reported strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.4% and same-center leased portfolio occupancy of 97.6%

Reported strong leased inline occupancy of 94.8% and same-center leased inline occupancy of 94.8%

Executed portfolio comparable new leases at a rent spread of 34.6% and inline comparable new leases at a rent spread of 28.1% during the quarter

Executed portfolio comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 19.1% and inline comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 20.7% during the quarter

Acquired six shopping centers for a total of $133.3 million at PECO’s total prorated share and sold one outparcel for a total of $0.1 million at PECO’s total prorated share

Subsequent to quarter end, acquired one shopping center for $7.6 million at PECO’s total prorated share

As previously announced, completed a public debt offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2032, and 95.0% of total debt was fixed-rate at quarter end

Full year 2025 gross acquisitions guidance reflects a range of $350 million to $450 million

Management Commentary

Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PECO stated: “We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating and financial results, with same-center NOI growth of 4.2% and Core FFO per share growth of 8.5%, reflecting the growth opportunity in our grocery-anchored portfolio. Retailer demand remains strong, and PECO’s platform is driving meaningful earnings growth. We are also capturing a meaningful portion of the transaction market with $287 million of acquisitions completed to date at our share. Although we recognize the current macroeconomic uncertainty, PECO’s strong balance sheet and highly-experienced team are well-positioned to drive continued earnings growth and market-leading operating metrics.”

Financial Results

Net Income

Second quarter 2025 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $12.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders totaled $39.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Nareit FFO

Second quarter 2025 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 9.8% to $86.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $78.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Nareit FFO increased 10.5% to $175.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $158.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, during the same period a year ago.

Core FFO

Second quarter 2025 core funds from operations attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders (“Core FFO”) increased 10.3% to $88.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $80.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Core FFO increased 10.7% to $179.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $161.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Same-Center NOI

Second quarter 2025 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 4.2% to $114.5 million, compared to $109.8 million during the second quarter of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, same-center NOI increased 4.1% to $229.6 million, compared to $220.6 million during the same period a year ago.

Portfolio Overview

Portfolio Statistics

As of June 30, 2025, PECO’s wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 303 properties, totaling approximately 34.0 million square feet, located in 31 states. This compared to 286 properties, totaling approximately 32.6 million square feet, located in 31 states as of June 30, 2024.

Leased portfolio occupancy was 97.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 97.5% as of June 30, 2024. Same-center leased portfolio occupancy was 97.6% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 97.5% as of June 30, 2024.

Leased anchor occupancy was 98.9% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 98.8% as of June 30, 2024. . Same-center leased anchor occupancy was 99.1% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 98.8% as of June 30, 2024.

Leased inline occupancy was 94.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 95.1% as of June 30, 2024. Same-center leased inline occupancy was at 94.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 95.1% as of June 30, 2024.

Leasing Activity

During the second quarter of 2025, 276 leases were executed totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet. This compared to 277 leases executed totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet during the second quarter of 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, 510 leases were executed totaling approximately 2.9 million square feet. This compared to 522 leases executed totaling approximately 3.0 million square feet during the same period in 2024.

During the second quarter of 2025, comparable rent spreads, which represent the percentage increase of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 34.6% for new leases, 19.1% for renewal leases and 22.8% combined.

Comparable rent spreads during the six months ended June 30, 2025 were 31.8% for new leases, 19.9% for renewal leases and 22.6% combined.

Transaction Activity - Wholly-Owned

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company acquired five shopping centers for a total of $128.0 million. The Company expects to drive value in these assets through occupancy increases and rent growth, as well as potential future development of ground-up outparcel retail spaces. The second quarter 2025 acquisitions consisted of:

Clayton Station, a 66,724 square foot shopping center anchored by Safeway located in a San Francisco, California suburb.

Oak Creek Center, a 104,124 square foot shopping center located in a Columbus, Ohio suburb.

Cross Creek Centre, a 37,192 square foot shopping center located in a Miami, Florida suburb.

Westgate Shopping Center, a 216,822 square foot shopping center anchored by Target located in a Cleveland, Ohio suburb.

Hampton Pointe, a 38,133 square foot shopping center anchored by Walmart located in a Durham, North Carolina suburb.



During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company acquired ten shopping centers for a total of $266.4 million. During the same period, one property was sold for a total of $24.9 million.

Transaction Activity - Joint Ventures

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company acquired New Bern Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center located in a Raleigh, North Carolina suburb, through Neighborhood Grocery Catalyst Fund LLC for PECO’s total prorated share of $5.2 million. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold one outparcel, through Grocery Retail Partners I LLC, for PECO’s total prorated share of $0.1 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company acquired two shopping centers through its joint ventures for PECO’s total prorated share of $13.3 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company acquired Village at Sandhill located in a Columbia, South Carolina suburb, through Neighborhood Grocery Catalyst Fund LLC for PECO’s total prorated share of $7.6 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $972 million of total liquidity, comprised of $9.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, plus $962.8 million of borrowing capacity available on its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s trailing twelve month net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4x. This compared to 5.0x at December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4% and a weighted-average maturity of 5.7 years when including all extension options, and 95.0% of the Company’s total debt was fixed-rate debt.

As previously announced, in June 2025, the Company completed a public debt offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2032. The notes were priced at 99.832% of the principal amount and will mature in August 2032.

2025 Guidance

PECO increased its 2025 earnings guidance, as summarized in the table below, which is based upon the Company’s current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Q2 2025 YTD Updated Full Year

2025 Guidance Previous Full Year

2025 Guidance Net income per share $0.31 $0.61 - $0.64 $0.58 - $0.63 Nareit FFO per share $1.26 $2.50 - $2.54 $2.47 - $2.54 Core FFO per share $1.29 $2.55 - $2.60 $2.52 - $2.59 Same-Center NOI growth 4.1% 3.10% - 3.60% 3.00% - 3.50% Portfolio Activity: Acquisitions, gross(1) $279,699 $350,000 - $450,000 $350,000 - $450,000 Other: Interest expense, net $53,391 $110,000 - $120,000 $111,000 - $121,000 G&A expense $25,008 $46,000 - $51,000 $45,000 - $49,000 Non-cash revenue items(2) $9,019 $19,000 - $21,000 $18,000 - $20,000 Adjustments for collectibility $2,673 $4,500 - $7,500 $4,000 - $8,000





(1) Includes the prorated portion owned through the Company’s unconsolidated joint ventures. (2) Represents straight-line rental income and net amortization of above- and below-market leases.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for same-center NOI estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company’s results without unreasonable effort.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2025 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:

(Unaudited) Low End High End Net income per share $ 0.61 $ 0.64 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 1.90 1.91 Gain on sale of real estate assets (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 0.03 0.03 Nareit FFO per share $ 2.50 $ 2.54 Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 0.01 0.01 Transaction costs and other 0.04 0.05 Core FFO per share $ 2.55 $ 2.60

For more information on the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2025, PECO managed 327 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 24 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(Condensed and Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Investment in real estate: Land and improvements $ 1,947,583 $ 1,867,227 Building and improvements 4,266,147 4,085,713 In-place lease assets 542,416 523,209 Above-market lease assets 77,711 76,359 Total investment in real estate assets 6,833,857 6,552,508 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,873,151 ) (1,771,052 ) Net investment in real estate assets 4,960,706 4,781,456 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 33,744 31,724 Total investment in real estate assets, net 4,994,450 4,813,180 Cash and cash equivalents 5,591 4,881 Restricted cash 3,585 3,768 Goodwill 29,066 29,066 Other assets, net 236,756 195,328 Total assets $ 5,269,448 $ 5,046,223 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Debt obligations, net $ 2,393,114 $ 2,109,543 Below-market lease liabilities, net 121,140 116,096 Accounts payable and other liabilities 136,024 163,692 Deferred income 24,948 22,907 Total liabilities 2,675,226 2,412,238 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 125,611 and 125,120 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,256 1,251 Additional paid-in capital 3,657,722 3,646,801 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,989 4,305 Accumulated deficit (1,370,828 ) (1,332,435 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,290,139 2,319,922 Noncontrolling interests 304,083 314,063 Total equity 2,594,222 2,633,985 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,269,448 $ 5,046,223

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Condensed and Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Rental income $ 173,467 $ 158,286 $ 347,650 $ 316,354 Fees and management income 3,316 2,522 6,099 5,087 Other property income 970 707 2,315 1,376 Total revenues 177,753 161,515 356,064 322,817 Operating Expenses: Property operating 29,322 27,399 59,258 53,933 Real estate taxes 21,279 19,474 42,358 38,328 General and administrative 12,922 11,133 25,008 22,946 Depreciation and amortization 71,203 61,172 136,477 121,378 Total operating expenses 134,726 119,178 263,101 236,585 Other: Interest expense, net (27,719 ) (23,621 ) (53,391 ) (46,956 ) (Loss) gain on disposal of property, net (66 ) (10 ) 5,543 (15 ) Other expense, net (990 ) (1,720 ) (1,970 ) (2,649 ) Net income 14,252 16,986 43,145 36,612 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,468 ) (1,715 ) (4,052 ) (3,671 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 12,784 $ 15,271 $ 39,093 $ 32,941 Earnings per share of common stock: Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.31 $ 0.27

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Same-Center Net Operating Income

The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 280 properties that were wholly-owned and operational for the entire portion of all comparable reporting periods. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2023, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs on properties that were operational for all comparable periods. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO’s Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company’s financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact its results from operations.

Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.

Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.

Nareit FFO and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.

Accordingly, Nareit FFO and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Nareit FFO and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre

Nareit defines Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”) as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDAre on the same basis.

Adjusted EBITDAre is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDAre includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company’s performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDAre, the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDAre, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.

The Company uses EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Same-Center Net Operating Income—The table below compares Same-Center NOI (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Favorable (Unfavorable) Six Months Ended June 30, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues: Rental income(1) $ 119,559 $ 116,653 $ 2,906 $ 240,902 $ 233,703 $ 7,199 Tenant recovery income 38,014 35,936 2,078 76,963 73,528 3,435 Reserves for uncollectibility(2) (1,202 ) (597 ) (605 ) (2,350 ) (2,435 ) 85 Other property income 799 703 96 1,815 1,361 454 Total revenues 157,170 152,695 4,475 2.9 % 317,330 306,157 11,173 3.6 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 23,516 23,477 (39 ) 48,927 47,554 (1,373 ) Real estate taxes 19,192 19,394 202 38,847 38,050 (797 ) Total operating expenses 42,708 42,871 163 0.4 % 87,774 85,604 (2,170 ) (2.5)% Total Same-Center NOI $ 114,462 $ 109,824 $ 4,638 4.2 % $ 229,556 $ 220,553 $ 9,003 4.1 %





(1) Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income. (2) Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.

Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation—Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 14,252 $ 16,986 $ 43,145 $ 36,612 Adjusted to exclude: Fees and management income (3,316 ) (2,522 ) (6,099 ) (5,087 ) Straight-line rental income(1) (2,279 ) (2,072 ) (4,954 ) (4,437 ) Net amortization of above- and below-market leases (2,128 ) (1,570 ) (4,072 ) (2,989 ) Lease buyout income (179 ) (205 ) (1,918 ) (451 ) General and administrative expenses 12,922 11,133 25,008 22,946 Depreciation and amortization 71,203 61,172 136,477 121,378 Interest expense, net 27,719 23,621 53,391 46,956 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net 66 10 (5,543 ) 15 Other expense, net 990 1,720 1,970 2,649 Property operating expenses related to fees and management income 1,007 319 1,903 1,345 NOI for real estate investments 120,257 108,592 239,308 218,937 Less: Non-same-center NOI(2) (5,795 ) 1,232 (9,752 ) 1,616 Total Same-Center NOI $ 114,462 $ 109,824 $ 229,556 $ 220,553 Period-end Same-Center Leased Occupancy % 97.6 % 97.5 %





(1) Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis. (2) Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties, which includes properties acquired or sold, and corporate activities.

Nareit FFO and Core FFO—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of Nareit FFO and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Net income $ 14,252 $ 16,986 $ 43,145 $ 36,612 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 70,806 60,711 135,703 120,487 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net 66 10 (5,543 ) 15 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 892 661 1,759 1,310 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 86,016 $ 78,368 $ 175,064 $ 158,424 Calculation of Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 86,016 $ 78,368 $ 175,064 $ 158,424 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 397 461 774 891 Transaction and acquisition expenses 1,789 1,146 3,111 2,320 (Gain) loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net — (1 ) 1 (1 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 7 2 32 5 Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 88,209 $ 79,976 $ 178,982 $ 161,639 Nareit FFO/Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders per Diluted Share Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 138,910 136,439 138,929 136,456 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.57 $ 1.26 $ 1.16 Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 1.29 $ 1.18

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Calculation of EBITDAre Net income $ 14,252 $ 16,986 $ 43,145 $ 36,612 $ 69,696 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 71,203 61,172 136,477 121,378 253,016 Interest expense, net 27,719 23,621 53,391 46,956 96,990 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net 66 10 (5,543 ) 15 30 Federal, state, and local tax expense 234 464 380 601 1,821 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 1,366 934 2,644 1,862 4,025 EBITDAre $ 114,840 $ 103,187 $ 230,494 $ 207,424 $ 425,578 Calculation of Adjusted EBITDAre EBITDAre $ 114,840 $ 103,187 $ 230,494 $ 207,424 $ 425,578 Adjustments: Transaction and acquisition expenses 1,789 1,146 3,111 2,320 4,993 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 7 2 32 5 13 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 116,636 $ 104,335 $ 233,637 $ 209,749 $ 430,584

Financial Leverage Ratios—The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of June 30, 2025 allow it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net debt: Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred financing expenses $ 2,461,548 $ 2,166,326 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 6,915 5,470 Total net debt $ 2,454,633 $ 2,160,856 Enterprise value: Net debt $ 2,454,633 $ 2,160,856 Total equity market capitalization(1)(2) 4,848,993 5,175,286 Total enterprise value $ 7,303,626 $ 7,336,142





(1) Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 138.4 million and 138.2 million diluted shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $35.03 and $37.46 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units.

The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre and net debt to total enterprise value as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized: Net debt $ 2,454,633 $ 2,160,856 Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized(1) 454,472 430,584 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized 5.4x 5.0x Net debt to total enterprise value: Net debt $ 2,454,633 $ 2,160,856 Total enterprise value 7,303,626 7,336,142 Net debt to total enterprise value 33.6 % 29.5 %





(1) Adjusted EBITDAre is based on a trailing twelve month period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, but are not limited to: (a) statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, initiatives, and prospects; (b) statements about the Company’s underwritten incremental yields; and (c) statements about the Company’s future results of operations, capital expenditures, and liquidity. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation: (i) changes in national, regional, or local economic climates; (ii) local market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in the Company’s portfolio; (iii) vacancies, changes in market rental rates, and the need to periodically repair, renovate, and re-let space; (iv) competition from other available shopping centers and the attractiveness of properties in the Company’s portfolio to its tenants; (v) the financial stability of the Company’s tenants, including, without limitation, their ability to pay rent; (vi) the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (vii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (viii) potential liability for environmental matters; (ix) damage to the Company’s properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events, and the physical effects of climate change; (x) the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax, and other considerations; (xi) changes in tax, real estate, environmental, and zoning laws; (xii) information technology security breaches; (xiii) the Company’s corporate responsibility initiatives; (xiv) loss of key executives; (xv) the concentration of the Company’s portfolio in a limited number of industries, geographies, or investments; (xvi) the economic, political, and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, pandemics or other health crises; (xvii) the Company’s ability to re-lease its properties on the same or better terms, or at all, in the event of non-renewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant; (xviii) the loss or bankruptcy of the Company’s tenants; (xix) to the extent the Company is seeking to dispose of properties, the Company’s ability to do so at attractive prices or at all; and (xx) the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on the Company, its tenants, and consumers, including the impact on inflation, supply chains, and consumer sentiment. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 11, 2025, as updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

